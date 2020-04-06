Up MT4

UP MT4 is a smart grid trading system that leverages the power of momentum, trend trading & breakouts to analyze large amounts of market data to detect high-probability trading opportunities to exploit.

Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDUSD

Timeframe: H1

When Trying The Demo: If you are looking to try out a certain set file please direct message me and I will send you one based on the account size you would need 

Features
--------------
Multiple currency pairs support
One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
Trend, Momentum and Volatility filters out low probability trades
Advanced News Filter
Customizable lot sizes based on percentage
Solid backtest and live performance
Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives
Very easy to use: just read instructions below

How to install
---------------
The EA must be attached to ONLY one H1 chart, EURUSD is recommended
If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter
You need to give the EA access to the news list website and time server for news filter and time detection functionality to work correctly (delete spaces!):


Requirements
-----------------
Hedging account
The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker
The EA should run on a VPS continuously
With only 1:30 leverage I advise not to use higher than low risk settings on a less than $5000 account, otherwise you might have problems with free margin. With 1:100 leverage it should be fine with up to significant risk setting on a $1000 account

MM & Risk Settings 
-----------------
Specific (Fixed) Lots will use fixed lot size
Percentage Lots will use a certain percentage of your account 

Time settings 
-----------------
Hour to Start Trading - hour to start trading (for initial orders only). 
Minutes to Start Trading - minutes to start trading (for initial orders only). 
Hour to Stop Trading - hour to stop trading (for initial orders only). 
Minutes to Stop Trading - minutes to stop trading (for initial orders only). 
Trade on Monday - enable/disable trading on Monday. 
Trade on Tuesday - enable/disable trading on Tuesday. 
Trade on Wednesday - enable/disable trading on Wednesday. 
Trade on Thursday - enable/disable trading on Thursday. 
Trade on Friday - enable/disable trading on Friday. 

News Filter settings 
-------------------
News Filter Enabled - on/off News Filter. 
Wait Minutes Before Event - suspend trading before the news. 
Wait Minutes After Event - suspend trading after the news. 

Grid settings 
-------------------
Grid Distance - min. step in pips between grid(averaging) trades. 
MaxNumTrades - max number of grid(averaging) trades. 
MinGridSize - min distance of grid(averaging) trades. 
MaxGridSize - max distance of grid(averaging) trades.
Grid Multipliers separated. by comma (e.g. 1,2,4,8,14,24,41,69) - custom multipliers for each GRID step separated by a comma, for example - 1,2,4,8,14,24,41,69.  


