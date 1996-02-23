Open neuron is Neural Network System for the AUDCAD symbol, if you want to use this EA right away, just run it on AUDCAD D1 TimeFrame with default settings and that's it.

Deep Machine Learning and Quant Data were used to train EA.

you can also adjust the risk level in the input tabs of the EA in money management ( the higher the number you enter in the "Progression Balance" tab, the lower your risk ).

The EA automatically adjusts to the Lot size of the deposit and uses a progressive curve ( compound interest ).

Symbol AUDCAD

Min deposit 200 USD or more



Min Leverage 1:100 or more



Supported Hedging Account.



Backtest

To perform a backtest select the symbol AUDCAD set D1 TimeFrame , you want to test you can test on M1OHLC every tick is not required.