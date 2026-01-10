MQL5 Experts
Specification
I need a professional MQL5 developer to build a REAL-account
XAUUSD (Gold) scalping Expert Advisor.
Requirements:
- MT5 only
- Scalping on M1 timeframe
- Works on REAL accounts (not demo-only)
- Max spread & slippage filter
- News filter
- Auto lot (risk % adjustable)
- One trade at a time
Delivery:
- Final EX5 file
- Testing before full payment
Please apply only if you have real experience with XAUUSD scalping.
