MQL5 Converting
Specification
I would like your expertise to help finalize a EA so it is more robust,
you will ensure the code is efficient and broker friendly to the best of your ability.
You will give your input and ideas to finalize and then to convert to MQL5
Thank you
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 articles
2
Rating
Projects
3334
67%
Arbitration
77
48% / 14%
Overdue
342
10%
Free
Published: 1 code
3
Rating
Projects
953
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
10%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders26
Arbitrage count0