For a developer who has completed 3334 jobs

MQL5 Converting

Specification

I would like your expertise to help finalize a EA so it is more robust,

you will ensure the code is efficient and broker friendly to the best of your ability.

You will give your input and ideas to finalize and then to convert to MQL5

Thank you

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 articles
2
Developer 2
Rating
(2625)
Projects
3334
67%
Arbitration
77
48% / 14%
Overdue
342
10%
Free
Published: 1 code
3
Developer 3
Rating
(491)
Projects
953
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
10%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
4
Developer 4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
I need an experienced coder that can convert my MT4 Expert Advisor to MT5 30 - 50 USD
I have a working MT4 Expert Advisor with full source code (.mq4). I need this EA converted to MT5 (.mq5) so that it works exactly the same as the MT4 version. What I need: Convert all MT4 trading functions to MT5 trading functions Keep the same strategy logic, inputs, and behavior Make sure the EA works in the MT5 Strategy Tester Deliver clean and error-free MT5 source code No new features needed — only conversion
Please help me convert this indicator 30+ USD
I need to convert this indicator to mql5 I need it the same as on tradingview including parameters…………. Or if you know about this indicator, please give me more comments so that it works better

Project information

Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)

Customer

(20)
Placed orders26
Arbitrage count0