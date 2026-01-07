MQL5 Other
Specification
This one trades on 5 mins on GOLD follows 1hr trend direction
On 5 mins if it sees rejections to the upside it enters on the candle break of those rejections
SL can be few pips on ATR Fixed
Lotsize , TP and SL can be fixed
Trades closes after 1:2R is completed
Takes maximum 2 trades a day anytime during the day
Project information
Budget
30 - 200 USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0