EA bot Fundednext prop firm 50 - 100 USD Je cherche un développeur pour un bot Fundednext pour le passage de challenge jusqu'au trading quotidien après le passage.le robot va s'occuper du compte du début à la suite du compte de 15k chez Fundednext.après le passage aux challenges,le robot doit être capable de me fournir 6-10% mensuel de rendement de ce compte. Il doit être capable de passer le challenge dans un bref délai de 2-3 semaine ou soit 10-15 jours

MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts 30 - 100 USD Job Title MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts Job Description I am a trader using multiple MT5 accounts and need a reliable way to have the same market data from one MT5 account reflected in another MT5 account. One account already has a stable and accurate data feed, and I want the second MT5 account to receive identical pricing and symbols for analysis and execution purposes. What I Need

Gold Breakout EA mit FTMO‑Regeln – Optimierung & Feinschliff 50 - 150 USD Beschreibung: Ich suche einen erfahrenen MQL5-Entwickler, der meinen bestehenden Expert Advisor für MT5 fertigstellt und optimiert. Der EA basiert auf einer 30-Minuten-Breakout-Strategie für XAUUSD (Gold) und enthält bereits die Grundlogik sowie FTMO-Regeln (Tagesverlust, Gesamtverlust, Handelszeiten, Spread-Filter, Lotbegrenzung). Was gemacht werden muss: Code-Feinschliff und Debugging Überprüfung der Breakout-Logik

Convert thinkorswim script to pinescript 40 USD Greeting Im in need of a programmer that can help me convert from TOS to trading view? The script is available with me, kindly bid if it is what you can do for me Thanks

MT4 Expert Advisor based on SuperTrend + XXSS + Histogram (Manual system automation) 50 - 80 USD I need an MT4 Expert Advisor based on my existing manual trading system. PLATFORM: - MetaTrader 4 (MT4 only) TIMEFRAMES: - Main version: M30 entries with H1 structure - Second mode: M5 entries with M30 structure - Both modes should be inside ONE EA (switch by input) INDICATORS (already available on my chart as external indicators): 1) SuperTrend - ATR period: 10 - Multiplier: 1.7 2) XXSS Candle - Same settings

Atm strategy nt8 30+ USD can you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform

I need an expert advisory based on AOX signals.It must have check and handling of operations errors. 30 - 100 USD I need a robot advisory based on AOX signals. It must be the main criteria for opening and closing. The price should be higher than the previous bar Trades

Expert based on support and resistance apply only if you already have the expert ready , and will be handy to my existing expert (my expert is already integrated with few features) 30+ USD - Bring in your support and resistance expert to save time . - My expert already has money management , session filter , threshold based . - Also show a screen or a picture of the chart showing the support and resistance on live chart

EA grid hunter 30 - 200 USD 1. Platform & Environment Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 ONLY) Language: MQL5 Account type: ECN / Netting or Hedging Designed for broker rebate/commission return programs No DLLs, no external dependencies 2. Strategy Overview The EA is a high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor focused on maximizing the number of trades with minimal price movement, where the main source of profitability is broker rebate rather than market