MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging

Specification

1. Platform & Account

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Account type: Demo & Live (same behavior on both)

  • Broker compatibility: Any MT5 broker

  • Symbols: (e.g. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD – specify clearly)

2. Trading Strategy

  • Strategy type:

    • ☐ Trend following

    • ☐ Scalping

    • ☐ Grid / Martingale

    • ☐ Breakout

    • ☐ Indicator-based

  • Indicators used (if any):

    • RSI

    • Moving Average

    • MACD

    • Bollinger Bands

    • Custom logic (explain)

3. Entry Rules

  • Exact conditions for BUY

  • Exact conditions for SELL

  • Timeframe(s): (e.g. M5, M15, H1)

  • Sessions allowed:

    • ☐ London

    • ☐ New York

    • ☐ Asian

  • News filter: Yes / No

4. Risk Management (VERY IMPORTANT)

  • Lot size:

    • ☐ Fixed lot (e.g. 0.01)

    • ☐ Auto lot based on balance (% risk)

  • Maximum risk per trade: ___ %

  • Stop Loss: Yes / No (value in pips)

  • Take Profit: Yes / No (value in pips)

  • Trailing Stop: Yes / No

  • Max open trades at once: ___

  • Daily loss limit: Yes / No

  • Daily profit target: Yes / No

5. Account Protection

  • Equity protection (close all if drawdown reaches ___%)

  • Max drawdown allowed: ___ %

  • Stop trading if spread too high

  • Stop trading if margin level is low

6. Trade Management

  • Close opposite trades: Yes / No

  • Partial close: Yes / No

  • Break-even function: Yes / No

  • Trade comment & magic number included

7. Control & Settings

  • ON/OFF button on chart

  • All inputs adjustable from settings

  • Works after MT5 restart

  • No repainting indicators

8. Performance Expectations

  • Suitable for small accounts (from $___)

  • Target trading style:

    • ☐ Safe

    • ☐ Moderate

    • ☐ Aggressive

  • Long-term consistency preferred over high risk

9. Code & Delivery

  • Written in MQL5

  • Clean, well-commented code

  • No locked or encrypted file

  • Editable source (.mq5) provided

  • Error-free & fully tested

10. Support

  • Help with installation

  • Demo test guidance

  • Minor future adjustments included


EA bot Fundednext prop firm 50 - 100 USD
Je cherche un développeur pour un bot Fundednext pour le passage de challenge jusqu'au trading quotidien après le passage.le robot va s'occuper du compte du début à la suite du compte de 15k chez Fundednext.après le passage aux challenges,le robot doit être capable de me fournir 6-10% mensuel de rendement de ce compte. Il doit être capable de passer le challenge dans un bref délai de 2-3 semaine ou soit 10-15 jours
MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts 30 - 100 USD
Job Title MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts Job Description I am a trader using multiple MT5 accounts and need a reliable way to have the same market data from one MT5 account reflected in another MT5 account. One account already has a stable and accurate data feed, and I want the second MT5 account to receive identical pricing and symbols for analysis and execution purposes. What I Need
Gold Breakout EA mit FTMO‑Regeln – Optimierung & Feinschliff 50 - 150 USD
Beschreibung: Ich suche einen erfahrenen MQL5-Entwickler, der meinen bestehenden Expert Advisor für MT5 fertigstellt und optimiert. Der EA basiert auf einer 30-Minuten-Breakout-Strategie für XAUUSD (Gold) und enthält bereits die Grundlogik sowie FTMO-Regeln (Tagesverlust, Gesamtverlust, Handelszeiten, Spread-Filter, Lotbegrenzung). Was gemacht werden muss: Code-Feinschliff und Debugging Überprüfung der Breakout-Logik
Convert thinkorswim script to pinescript 40 USD
Greeting Im in need of a programmer that can help me convert from TOS to trading view? The script is available with me, kindly bid if it is what you can do for me Thanks
MT4 Expert Advisor based on SuperTrend + XXSS + Histogram (Manual system automation) 50 - 80 USD
I need an MT4 Expert Advisor based on my existing manual trading system. PLATFORM: - MetaTrader 4 (MT4 only) TIMEFRAMES: - Main version: M30 entries with H1 structure - Second mode: M5 entries with M30 structure - Both modes should be inside ONE EA (switch by input) INDICATORS (already available on my chart as external indicators): 1) SuperTrend - ATR period: 10 - Multiplier: 1.7 2) XXSS Candle - Same settings
Atm strategy nt8 30+ USD
can you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform
I need an expert advisory based on AOX signals.It must have check and handling of operations errors. 30 - 100 USD
I need a robot advisory based on AOX signals. It must be the main criteria for opening and closing. The price should be higher than the previous bar Trades
Expert based on support and resistance apply only if you already have the expert ready , and will be handy to my existing expert (my expert is already integrated with few features) 30+ USD
- Bring in your support and resistance expert to save time . - My expert already has money management , session filter , threshold based . - Also show a screen or a picture of the chart showing the support and resistance on live chart
EA grid hunter 30 - 200 USD
1. Platform & Environment Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 ONLY) Language: MQL5 Account type: ECN / Netting or Hedging Designed for broker rebate/commission return programs No DLLs, no external dependencies 2. Strategy Overview The EA is a high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor focused on maximizing the number of trades with minimal price movement, where the main source of profitability is broker rebate rather than market
I need a someone to code me trading robot in mt5 liquidity trap strategy 150+ USD
This strategy is built around the idea that price seeks liquidity, and that retail traders often get trapped around key highs and lows. Instead of entering trades before price hits liquidity, this playbook waits for the market to run stops (take liquidity) and then trade the reversal after the trap is formed. The concept is simple: buy below lows, sell above highs, but only when those lows or highs have respected

Budget
30 - 1000 USD
Deadline
to 2 day(s)

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0