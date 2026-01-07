Specification
1. Platform & Account
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
-
Account type: Demo & Live (same behavior on both)
-
Broker compatibility: Any MT5 broker
-
Symbols: (e.g. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD – specify clearly)
2. Trading Strategy
-
Strategy type:
-
☐ Trend following
-
☐ Scalping
-
☐ Grid / Martingale
-
☐ Breakout
-
☐ Indicator-based
-
-
Indicators used (if any):
-
RSI
-
Moving Average
-
MACD
-
Bollinger Bands
-
Custom logic (explain)
-
3. Entry Rules
-
Exact conditions for BUY
-
Exact conditions for SELL
-
Timeframe(s): (e.g. M5, M15, H1)
-
Sessions allowed:
-
☐ London
-
☐ New York
-
☐ Asian
-
-
News filter: Yes / No
4. Risk Management (VERY IMPORTANT)
-
Lot size:
-
☐ Fixed lot (e.g. 0.01)
-
☐ Auto lot based on balance (% risk)
-
-
Maximum risk per trade: ___ %
-
Stop Loss: Yes / No (value in pips)
-
Take Profit: Yes / No (value in pips)
-
Trailing Stop: Yes / No
-
Max open trades at once: ___
-
Daily loss limit: Yes / No
-
Daily profit target: Yes / No
5. Account Protection
-
Equity protection (close all if drawdown reaches ___%)
-
Max drawdown allowed: ___ %
-
Stop trading if spread too high
-
Stop trading if margin level is low
6. Trade Management
-
Close opposite trades: Yes / No
-
Partial close: Yes / No
-
Break-even function: Yes / No
-
Trade comment & magic number included
7. Control & Settings
-
ON/OFF button on chart
-
All inputs adjustable from settings
-
Works after MT5 restart
-
No repainting indicators
8. Performance Expectations
-
Suitable for small accounts (from $___)
-
Target trading style:
-
☐ Safe
-
☐ Moderate
-
☐ Aggressive
-
-
Long-term consistency preferred over high risk
9. Code & Delivery
-
Written in MQL5
-
Clean, well-commented code
-
No locked or encrypted file
-
Editable source (.mq5) provided
-
Error-free & fully tested
10. Support
-
Help with installation
-
Demo test guidance
-
Minor future adjustments included