MQL5 Experts
Specification
Tenho uma empresa desde 2023 onde comercializo ferramentas pra mt5 e estou somente com 1 programador que esta acumulado de serviços. Então preciso de um programador Brasileiro e que tenha agilidade na entrega e preço bom, pois não será apenas um serviço, será praticamente uma parceria de longo prazo. Periodicamente temos pedidos de criação de novas ferramentas e etc. Logicamente iremos ter contato frequente no app azul (tlgm) pra manter contato sobre os projetos.
A principal ideia é criar uma estrutura fixa que usaremos em todas automações como gerenciamento das operações, do financeiro, horário e etc. Tendo essa estrutura pronta, as automações serão feitas mudando os critérios de entrada etc.
A principal ideia é criar uma estrutura fixa que usaremos em todas automações como gerenciamento das operações, do financeiro, horário e etc. Tendo essa estrutura pronta, as automações serão feitas mudando os critérios de entrada etc.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
35
34%
Arbitration
5
0% / 80%
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 2 codes
2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
5
Rating
Projects
546
35%
Arbitration
79
32% / 41%
Overdue
196
36%
Loaded
6
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Loaded
8
Rating
Projects
31
45%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
3
10%
Free
9
Rating
Projects
195
42%
Arbitration
13
8% / 54%
Overdue
9
5%
Free
Published: 3 codes
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
4
0% / 75%
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Atm strategy nt8 30+ USDcan you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform
MT4 Prop Firm Ready EA Wanted 75+ USDLooking for an MT4 expert advisor that complies with prop firm rules, mainly DD Max 4-5%. No martingale, no recovery. Only 1 trade at a time. Source code. Please send a 24 hours demo for me to test. Please DO NOT send me a history reader. Most unprofessional. All the best, and I look forward to hearing from you
Polymarket Copy Trading Bot 100+ USDhello great developer Looking for an experienced Web3 / crypto bot developer to build a copy-trading bot for Polymarket . The bot should track selected traders or wallets in real time and automatically replicate trades with minimal delay. Experience with Polymarket, blockchain APIs, and low-latency trading bots is required. Open to custom features and long-term collaboration. Platform: Polymarket (Web3 / API-based)
EA grid hunter 30 - 200 USD1. Platform & Environment Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 ONLY) Language: MQL5 Account type: ECN / Netting or Hedging Designed for broker rebate/commission return programs No DLLs, no external dependencies 2. Strategy Overview The EA is a high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor focused on maximizing the number of trades with minimal price movement, where the main source of profitability is broker rebate rather than market
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0