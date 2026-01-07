Similar orders

Convert thinkorswim script to pinescript 40 USD Greeting Im in need of a programmer that can help me convert from TOS to trading view? The script is available with me, kindly bid if it is what you can do for me Thanks

MT4 Expert Advisor based on SuperTrend + XXSS + Histogram (Manual system automation) 50 - 80 USD I need an MT4 Expert Advisor based on my existing manual trading system. PLATFORM: - MetaTrader 4 (MT4 only) TIMEFRAMES: - Main version: M30 entries with H1 structure - Second mode: M5 entries with M30 structure - Both modes should be inside ONE EA (switch by input) INDICATORS (already available on my chart as external indicators): 1) SuperTrend - ATR period: 10 - Multiplier: 1.7 2) XXSS Candle - Same settings

Atm strategy nt8 30+ USD can you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform

I need an expert advisory based on AOX signals.It must have check and handling of operations errors. 30 - 100 USD I need a robot advisory based on AOX signals. It must be the main criteria for opening and closing. The price should be higher than the previous bar Trades

Expert Pine Script Developer Needed: XAUUSD 1m Reversal Indicator with Trend Filter 30+ USD "I need a high-quality, non-repainting TradingView indicator for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute timeframe. The goal is to catch 'Tops and Bottoms' using a combination of price exhaustion and candlestick confirmation. Key Requirements: The Signal: Must identify reversals at extremes. Please use a combination of Bollinger Bands (Standard Deviation) and RSI . Candlestick Confirmation: Signals should only fire if there is

MT4 Prop Firm Ready EA Wanted 75+ USD Looking for an MT4 expert advisor that complies with prop firm rules, mainly DD Max 4-5%. No martingale, no recovery. Only 1 trade at a time. Source code. Please send a 24 hours demo for me to test. Please DO NOT send me a history reader. Most unprofessional. All the best, and I look forward to hearing from you

Expert based on support and resistance apply only if you already have the expert ready , and will be handy to my existing expert (my expert is already integrated with few features) 30+ USD - Bring in your support and resistance expert to save time . - My expert already has money management , session filter , threshold based . - Also show a screen or a picture of the chart showing the support and resistance on live chart

Polymarket Copy Trading Bot 100+ USD hello great developer Looking for an experienced Web3 / crypto bot developer to build a copy-trading bot for Polymarket . The bot should track selected traders or wallets in real time and automatically replicate trades with minimal delay. Experience with Polymarket, blockchain APIs, and low-latency trading bots is required. Open to custom features and long-term collaboration. Platform: Polymarket (Web3 / API-based)

EA grid hunter 30 - 200 USD 1. Platform & Environment Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 ONLY) Language: MQL5 Account type: ECN / Netting or Hedging Designed for broker rebate/commission return programs No DLLs, no external dependencies 2. Strategy Overview The EA is a high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor focused on maximizing the number of trades with minimal price movement, where the main source of profitability is broker rebate rather than market