Specification
NinjaTrader 8 Developer Needed – Fully Automated Bot
Looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (NinjaScript/C#) developer to build a fully automated trading bot.
Requirements:
-
Liquidity sweep detection (Lux Algo–style)
-
Fibonacci-based trade entries
-
Fully automated execution
-
Break-even after 50 ticks
-
Automatic take-profit
-
User-defined contract size
Details:
-
Platform: NinjaTrader 8
-
Strategy explained via example videos (Zoom if needed)
-
Clean, documented code required
Please include:
-
NinjaTrader experience
-
Confirmation you can build this from scratch
-
Estimated timeline?
Thanks
