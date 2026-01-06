Project Description

I am seeking a professional MT4/MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) developer to design and code a prop-firm-compliant scalping EA for the M1–M5 timeframes, based on a proven and verifiable scalping strategy.

This project is results-driven.

The developer must have real trading experience or access to a verified live scalping strategy.

EA Trading Logic Requirements

Timeframes: M1–M5 only

Multiple Symbols

Fully rule-based and automated

Price-action or structure-based logic (no random entry logic)

No gambling methods

No martingale

No hedging

No high-frequency trading

Maximum lots: 40 (preferred ≤ 20)

Minimum trade duration: 2 minutes

Mandatory stop-loss placed at order entry

One trade per symbol at a time (default)

EA INPUT PARAMETERS (User-Configurable)

The EA must include (at minimum):

Risk & Trade Management

Risk per trade (%)

Maximum total exposure (%)

Fixed lot option (ON/OFF)

Maximum lot cap

Stop-loss (points / ATR-based option)

Take-profit (fixed / RR-based option)

Break-even (ON/OFF, trigger level)

Trailing stop (ON/OFF, step & distance)

Time & Session Filters

Trading session selection (Asia / London / New York)

Custom trading hours (start–end time)

Timezone offset (server time ↔ local time)

Maximum trades per session

FILTERS & LOGIC CONTROLS

Market & Trade Filters

Spread filter (max allowed spread)

Volatility filter (ATR or range-based)

Minimum candle size / momentum filter

Optional trend filter (higher timeframe bias)

News Filter (Mandatory)

Built-in economic news filter

Ability to block trading: 2 minutes before high-impact news 2 minutes after high-impact news

Support for: ForexFactory-style calendar MT5 economic calendar

Manual override (ON/OFF)

PROP-FIRM RISK ENFORCEMENT (HARD RULES)

The EA must enforce the following rules internally:

Max daily loss: < 4%

Max overall loss: < 8%

Risk per trade: 0.5%

Maximum cumulative risk: ≤ 2%

Only one trade per symbol

Stop-loss must exist at order placement

Disable trading if any limit is reached

PERFORMANCE TARGET

Expected strategy target: 8–10%

Final objective: +10%

Focus on consistency and drawdown control, not overtrading

MANDATORY PROOF OF STRATEGY PERFORMANCE

To apply, you must provide:

MT4 or MT5 live trade history

Minimum 1 week of trading ( 1 month preferred )

Automatically generated (no screenshots)

Exported in PDF or HTML format

❗ Applications without MT4/MT5 trade history (PDF or HTML) will be rejected.

DELIVERABLES

Fully compiled EA (.ex4 / .ex5)

Source code (.mq4 / .mq5)

Input parameter documentation

Installation & usage guide

Basic optimization guidance (optional)

OPTIONAL (NEXT PHASE – IF SUCCESSFUL)

Optimization for specific prop firms

Multi-symbol version

Walk-forward testing

