MT4/MT5 EA Developer with Proven Scalping Strategy (M1–M5, Prop-Firm Compliant)

I am seeking a professional MT4/MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) developer to design and code a prop-firm-compliant scalping EA for the M1–M5 timeframes, based on a proven and verifiable scalping strategy.

This project is results-driven.
The developer must have real trading experience or access to a verified live scalping strategy.

EA Trading Logic Requirements

  • Timeframes: M1–M5 only

  • Multiple Symbols

  • Fully rule-based and automated

  • Price-action or structure-based logic (no random entry logic)

  • No gambling methods

  • No martingale

  • No hedging

  • No high-frequency trading

  • Maximum lots: 40 (preferred ≤ 20)

  • Minimum trade duration: 2 minutes

  • Mandatory stop-loss placed at order entry

  • One trade per symbol at a time (default)

EA INPUT PARAMETERS (User-Configurable)

The EA must include (at minimum):

Risk & Trade Management

  • Risk per trade (%)

  • Maximum total exposure (%)

  • Fixed lot option (ON/OFF)

  • Maximum lot cap

  • Stop-loss (points / ATR-based option)

  • Take-profit (fixed / RR-based option)

  • Break-even (ON/OFF, trigger level)

  • Trailing stop (ON/OFF, step & distance)

Time & Session Filters

  • Trading session selection (Asia / London / New York)

  • Custom trading hours (start–end time)

  • Timezone offset (server time ↔ local time)

  • Maximum trades per session

FILTERS & LOGIC CONTROLS

Market & Trade Filters

  • Spread filter (max allowed spread)

  • Volatility filter (ATR or range-based)

  • Minimum candle size / momentum filter

  • Optional trend filter (higher timeframe bias)

News Filter (Mandatory)

  • Built-in economic news filter

  • Ability to block trading:

    • 2 minutes before high-impact news

    • 2 minutes after high-impact news

  • Support for:

    • ForexFactory-style calendar

    • MT5 economic calendar

  • Manual override (ON/OFF)

PROP-FIRM RISK ENFORCEMENT (HARD RULES)

The EA must enforce the following rules internally:

  • Max daily loss: < 4%

  • Max overall loss: < 8%

  • Risk per trade: 0.5%

  • Maximum cumulative risk: ≤ 2%

  • Only one trade per symbol

  • Stop-loss must exist at order placement

  • Disable trading if any limit is reached

PERFORMANCE TARGET

  • Expected strategy target: 8–10%

  • Final objective: +10%

  • Focus on consistency and drawdown control, not overtrading

MANDATORY PROOF OF STRATEGY PERFORMANCE

To apply, you must provide:

  • MT4 or MT5 live trade history

  • Minimum 1 week of trading (1 month preferred)

  • Automatically generated (no screenshots)

  • Exported in PDF or HTML format

Applications without MT4/MT5 trade history (PDF or HTML) will be rejected.

DELIVERABLES

  • Fully compiled EA (.ex4 / .ex5)

  • Source code (.mq4 / .mq5)

  • Input parameter documentation

  • Installation & usage guide

  • Basic optimization guidance (optional)

Only serious EA developers with proven scalping profitable results should apply.

OPTIONAL (NEXT PHASE – IF SUCCESSFUL)

  • Optimization for specific prop firms

  • Multi-symbol version

  • Walk-forward testing




