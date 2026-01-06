Specification
Project Description
I am seeking a professional MT4/MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) developer to design and code a prop-firm-compliant scalping EA for the M1–M5 timeframes, based on a proven and verifiable scalping strategy.
This project is results-driven.
The developer must have real trading experience or access to a verified live scalping strategy.
EA Trading Logic Requirements
-
Timeframes: M1–M5 only
-
Multiple Symbols
-
Fully rule-based and automated
-
Price-action or structure-based logic (no random entry logic)
-
No gambling methods
-
No martingale
-
No hedging
-
No high-frequency trading
-
Maximum lots: 40 (preferred ≤ 20)
-
Minimum trade duration: 2 minutes
-
Mandatory stop-loss placed at order entry
-
One trade per symbol at a time (default)
EA INPUT PARAMETERS (User-Configurable)
The EA must include (at minimum):
Risk & Trade Management
-
Risk per trade (%)
-
Maximum total exposure (%)
-
Fixed lot option (ON/OFF)
-
Maximum lot cap
-
Stop-loss (points / ATR-based option)
-
Take-profit (fixed / RR-based option)
-
Break-even (ON/OFF, trigger level)
-
Trailing stop (ON/OFF, step & distance)
Time & Session Filters
-
Trading session selection (Asia / London / New York)
-
Custom trading hours (start–end time)
-
Timezone offset (server time ↔ local time)
-
Maximum trades per session
FILTERS & LOGIC CONTROLS
Market & Trade Filters
-
Spread filter (max allowed spread)
-
Volatility filter (ATR or range-based)
-
Minimum candle size / momentum filter
-
Optional trend filter (higher timeframe bias)
News Filter (Mandatory)
-
Built-in economic news filter
-
Ability to block trading:
-
2 minutes before high-impact news
-
2 minutes after high-impact news
-
-
Support for:
-
ForexFactory-style calendar
-
MT5 economic calendar
-
-
Manual override (ON/OFF)
PROP-FIRM RISK ENFORCEMENT (HARD RULES)
The EA must enforce the following rules internally:
-
Max daily loss: < 4%
-
Max overall loss: < 8%
-
Risk per trade: 0.5%
-
Maximum cumulative risk: ≤ 2%
-
Only one trade per symbol
-
Stop-loss must exist at order placement
-
Disable trading if any limit is reached
PERFORMANCE TARGET
-
Expected strategy target: 8–10%
-
Final objective: +10%
-
Focus on consistency and drawdown control, not overtrading
MANDATORY PROOF OF STRATEGY PERFORMANCE
To apply, you must provide:
-
MT4 or MT5 live trade history
-
Minimum 1 week of trading (1 month preferred)
-
Automatically generated (no screenshots)
-
Exported in PDF or HTML format
❗ Applications without MT4/MT5 trade history (PDF or HTML) will be rejected.
DELIVERABLES
-
Fully compiled EA (.ex4 / .ex5)
-
Source code (.mq4 / .mq5)
-
Input parameter documentation
-
Installation & usage guide
-
Basic optimization guidance (optional)
Only serious EA developers with proven scalping profitable results should apply.
OPTIONAL (NEXT PHASE – IF SUCCESSFUL)
-
Optimization for specific prop firms
-
Multi-symbol version
-
Walk-forward testing