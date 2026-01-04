Similar orders

ICT Sell-Only Execution EA 100+ USD Below is the same information written as a continuous, professional text , clear and suitable for a requirements description field. This project consists of adjusting an existing Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, written in MQL5. The original EA structure, logic, and trading methodology must be fully preserved, with no rewriting, simplification, or replacement of the strategy. The only required functional change is to

XAUUSD Trading EA Development Project* 30 - 55 USD I'm seeking an experienced MQL5 developer to create a robust Expert Advisor (EA) that integrates 4 powerful strategies into a single, cohesive system. The EA will trade XAUUSD exclusively and adhere to strict risk management principles, avoiding grid and martingale techniques. *Strategy Overview* The EA will incorporate the following strategies, each with its own unique approach: 1. *High Timeframe Trend Reversal*

Nestalink.EA 30 - 100000 USD //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Prop Firm Challenge EA – Fully Automated (MT5) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property strict #include CTrade trade; // ================= INPUTS ================= input double RiskPerTradePct = 0.5; // 0.5% risk (prop firm safe) input double MaxDailyLossPct = 2.0; // Daily loss limit

Telegram to Metatrader Cloud AI copier 30+ USD I have developed a cloud-based AI copier that automatically replicates analyzed signals from any linked channel directly to your platform. Streamline your workflow with precision automation and real-time execution. Boost your efficiency and never miss a critical trade or update again. Reach out now to integrate this powerful tool

Convert the attached ThinkOrSwim (ThinkScript) script to Pine Script (for use on TradingView) 30+ USD Here are the ThinkScript codes from ThinkorSwim in a Text (.txt) file- I placed a hashmark (#) by the name of each indicator or system with the code underneath - let me know if you have any questions as you convert these into TradingView - thanks i will be looking for graet developer to build for this project

Automated Trading BOT 50 - 75 USD 🔹 Project: Auto Execution Bot for XAUUSD 🔹 Platform: TradingView + Broker (MT5/Exness) 🔹 Script Language: TradingView Pine Script v5 + webhook/API integration 🔹 Strategy: Price action based entry/exit logic 🔹 Requirements: • Auto execute trades based on price action signals • Stop loss / Take profit logic • Session filters, risk management • Alerts with webhooks to broker bridge • Backtesting + live

I want EA which can give consistent monthly 15% to 25% 50 - 120 USD I want to buy EA which works in proper sl and target by taking 0.5% or 1% per risk per trade,, no grid, no martingle,, i want minimum 10% to 25% profit monthly,, i want it for investor accoubt handling purpose,, it may follow any stategy or indicator i dont matter,, but i want consisten and maximum draqdown it can have 40 to 50% no prblm but i want regular monthly 10 to 25% return,, 👉 I want you to provide me ex5

Its very simple grod EA,, 30 USD Ones EA start just buy at market order with input varibale "initial lot size",, example 0.01 lot,, and immedetely put target and stoploss by "input varible "distance points",, example 1000 points,,, if target hit then immediately take another buy order at market price with same points"distance points",, if tp hit this process keep on goes,, But if sl hit then immediately take sell order with lot size 0.03 with sl

Scalping ea mt5 30 - 50 USD PHẦN 1: TIẾNG ANH (For MQL5 Freelance) Title: I need a Pro Dev for Scalping EA: I provide STRICT Money Management, YOU provide the Strategy Description: I have a strict Capital & Risk Management Framework. The Entry Strategy is UP TO YOU (Must be "King Scalping" / Multi-Timeframe style). 1. STRATEGY (YOUR JOB) * Requirement: You decide the entry logic. It must be a High Probability and High Volume scalping strategy