FreelanceSections

Xcxc

MQL5 Other

Specification

//@version=6
strategy("نظام الرسم المتكامل - فريم 5 دقائق", overlay=true)

// ==================== إعدادات الرسم ====================
show_pivots = input.bool(true, "عرض القمم والقيعان")
show_trendlines = input.bool(true, "عرض خطوط الاتجاه")
show_orderblocks = input.bool(true, "عرض Order Blocks")
show_fvg = input.bool(true, "عرض مناطق FVG")
show_entries = input.bool(true, "عرض نقاط الدخول")
show_targets = input.bool(true, "عرض الأهداف والمخاطر")

// ألوان مخصصة
pivot_up_color = input.color(color.green, "لون القمم")
pivot_down_color = input.color(color.red, "لون القيعان")
trendline_color = input.color(color.blue, "لون خطوط الاتجاه")
ob_color = input.color(color.orange, "لون Order Blocks")
fvg_color = input.color(color.purple, "لون مناطق FVG")

// إعدادات معدلة لـ 5 دقائق
pivot_length = input.int(3, "فترة القمم والقيعان", minval=2, maxval=5)
atr_multiplier = input.float(0.5, "مضاعف مسافة ATR", minval=0.1, maxval=1.0)

// ==================== نظام كشف القمم والقيعان المعدل ====================
pivot_high = ta.pivothigh(high, pivot_length, pivot_length)
pivot_low = ta.pivotlow(low, pivot_length, pivot_length)

pivot_high_price = not na(pivot_high) ? high[pivot_length] : na
pivot_low_price = not na(pivot_low) ? low[pivot_length] : na

// حساب ATR مخصص لـ 5 دقائق
atr = ta.atr(10)
label_offset = atr * atr_multiplier

if show_pivots and not na(pivot_high_price)
    label.new(bar_index[pivot_length], high[pivot_length] + label_offset, "قمة", color=pivot_up_color, textcolor=color.white, style=label.style_label_down, yloc=yloc.price)
    
if show_pivots and not na(pivot_low_price)
    label.new(bar_index[pivot_length], low[pivot_length] - label_offset, "قاع", color=pivot_down_color, textcolor=color.white, style=label.style_label_up, yloc=yloc.price)

// ==================== نظام خطوط الاتجاه الذكي المعدل ====================
var line[] trend_lines = array.new_line()

var float[] highs = array.new_float()
var float[] lows = array.new_float()
var int[] high_bars = array.new_int()
var int[] low_bars = array.new_int()

if not na(pivot_high_price)
    array.push(highs, pivot_high_price)
    array.push(high_bars, bar_index[pivot_length])
    
if not na(pivot_low_price)
    array.push(lows, pivot_low_price)
    array.push(low_bars, bar_index[pivot_length])

// رسم خطوط الاتجاه المعدل لـ 5 دقائق
if show_trendlines and array.size(highs) >= 2
    last_index_1 = array.size(high_bars) - 2
    last_index_2 = array.size(high_bars) - 1
    
    if last_index_1 >= 0 and last_index_2 >= 0
        line_id = line.new(x1=array.get(high_bars, last_index_1), y1=array.get(highs, last_index_1), x2=array.get(high_bars, last_index_2), y2=array.get(highs, last_index_2), color=color.new(trendline_color, 0), width=1, style=line.style_dashed)
        array.push(trend_lines, line_id)
    
if show_trendlines and array.size(lows) >= 2
    last_index_1 = array.size(low_bars) - 2
    last_index_2 = array.size(low_bars) - 1
    
    if last_index_1 >= 0 and last_index_2 >= 0
        line_id = line.new(x1=array.get(low_bars, last_index_1), y1=array.get(lows, last_index_1), x2=array.get(low_bars, last_index_2), y2=array.get(lows, last_index_2), color=color.new(trendline_color, 0), width=1, style=line.style_dashed)
        array.push(trend_lines, line_id)

// ==================== نظام Order Blocks المتقدم المعدل ====================
var box[] order_blocks = array.new_box()

// كشف Order Blocks معدل لـ 5 دقائق
volume_ma = ta.sma(volume, 15)
ob_bullish = close > open and volume > volume_ma * 1.8
ob_bearish = close < open and volume > volume_ma * 1.8

if show_orderblocks and ob_bullish
    ob_box = box.new(bar_index, math.min(open, close), bar_index + 5, math.max(open, close), bgcolor=color.new(ob_color, 85), border_color=ob_color, text="OB")
    array.push(order_blocks, ob_box)

if show_orderblocks and ob_bearish
    ob_box = box.new(bar_index, math.min(open, close), bar_index + 5, math.max(open, close), bgcolor=color.new(ob_color, 85), border_color=ob_color, text="OB")
    array.push(order_blocks, ob_box)

// ==================== نظام Fair Value Gap المعدل ====================
var box[] fvg_boxes = array.new_box()

bull_fvg = low > high[1]
bear_fvg = high < low[1]

if show_fvg and bull_fvg
    fvg_box = box.new(bar_index-1, high[1], bar_index, low, bgcolor=color.new(fvg_color, 70), border_color=fvg_color, text="FVG+")
    array.push(fvg_boxes, fvg_box)
    
if show_fvg and bear_fvg
    fvg_box = box.new(bar_index-1, low[1], bar_index, high, bgcolor=color.new(fvg_color, 70), border_color=fvg_color, text="FVG-")
    array.push(fvg_boxes, fvg_box)

// ==================== نظام الدخول والأهداف المعدل ====================
// مؤشرات سريعة الاستجابة لـ 5 دقائق
ema_fast = ta.ema(close, 13)
ema_slow = ta.ema(close, 34)
rsi = ta.rsi(close, 10)

long_signal = ta.crossover(ema_fast, ema_slow) and rsi > 45
short_signal = ta.crossunder(ema_fast, ema_slow) and rsi < 55

// رسم نقاط الدخول المعدلة
if show_entries and long_signal
    label.new(bar_index, low - atr * 0.3, "شراء\nالدخول: " + str.tostring(math.round(close * 100) / 100), color=color.green, textcolor=color.white, style=label.style_label_up, yloc=yloc.price)
    
if show_entries and short_signal
    label.new(bar_index, high + atr * 0.3, "بيع\nالدخول: " + str.tostring(math.round(close * 100) / 100), color=color.red, textcolor=color.white, style=label.style_label_down, yloc=yloc.price)

// ==================== رسم الأهداف ووقف الخسارة المعدل ====================
var line[] sl_lines = array.new_line()
var line[] tp_lines = array.new_line()

if show_targets and long_signal
    sl_price = low - atr * 0.8
    sl_line = line.new(bar_index, sl_price, bar_index + 30, sl_price, color=color.red, width=1, style=line.style_dashed)
    array.push(sl_lines, sl_line)
    
    tp_price = close + (close - sl_price) * 1.5
    tp_line = line.new(bar_index, tp_price, bar_index + 30, tp_price, color=color.green, width=1, style=line.style_dashed)
    array.push(tp_lines, tp_line)
    
    label.new(bar_index + 15, sl_price, "وقف: " + str.tostring(math.round(sl_price * 100) / 100), color=color.red, textcolor=color.white, style=label.style_label_left)
    label.new(bar_index + 15, tp_price, "هدف: " + str.tostring(math.round(tp_price * 100) / 100), color=color.green, textcolor=color.white, style=label.style_label_left)

if show_targets and short_signal
    sl_price = high + atr * 0.8
    sl_line = line.new(bar_index, sl_price, bar_index + 30, sl_price, color=color.red, width=1, style=line.style_dashed)
    array.push(sl_lines, sl_line)
    
    tp_price = close - (sl_price - close) * 1.5
    tp_line = line.new(bar_index, tp_price, bar_index + 30, tp_price, color=color.green, width=1, style=line.style_dashed)
    array.push(tp_lines, tp_line)
    
    label.new(bar_index + 15, sl_price, "وقف: " + str.tostring(math.round(sl_price * 100) / 100), color=color.red, textcolor=color.white, style=label.style_label_left)
    label.new(bar_index + 15, tp_price, "هدف: " + str.tostring(math.round(tp_price * 100) / 100), color=color.green, textcolor=color.white, style=label.style_label_left)

// ==================== لوحة المعلومات المعدلة ====================
var table info_table = table.new(position.top_right, 2, 8, bgcolor=color.new(#2d2d2d, 90))

if barstate.islast
    table.cell(info_table, 0, 0, "إحصائيات الرسم - 5 دقائق", text_color=color.yellow, text_size=size.normal)
    table.cell(info_table, 1, 0, "القيمة", text_color=color.yellow)
    
    table.cell(info_table, 0, 1, "القمم المكتشفة:", text_color=color.white)
    table.cell(info_table, 1, 1, str.tostring(array.size(highs)), text_color=color.white)
    
    table.cell(info_table, 0, 2, "القيعان المكتشفة:", text_color=color.white)
    table.cell(info_table, 1, 2, str.tostring(array.size(lows)), text_color=color.white)
    
    table.cell(info_table, 0, 3, "خطوط الاتجاه:", text_color=color.white)
    table.cell(info_table, 1, 3, str.tostring(array.size(trend_lines)), text_color=color.white)
    
    table.cell(info_table, 0, 4, "Order Blocks:", text_color=color.white)
    table.cell(info_table, 1, 4, str.tostring(array.size(order_blocks)), text_color=color.white)
    
    table.cell(info_table, 0, 5, "مناطق FVG:", text_color=color.white)
    table.cell(info_table, 1, 5, str.tostring(array.size(fvg_boxes)), text_color=color.white)
    
    table.cell(info_table, 0, 6, "الاتجاه الحالي:", text_color=color.white)
    current_trend = ema_fast > ema_slow ? "صاعد" : "هابط"
    table.cell(info_table, 1, 6, current_trend, text_color=ema_fast > ema_slow ? color.green : color.red)
    
    table.cell(info_table, 0, 7, "RSI الحالي:", text_color=color.white)
    table.cell(info_table, 1, 7, str.tostring(math.round(rsi)), text_color=rsi > 70 ? color.red : rsi < 30 ? color.green : color.orange)

// ==================== تنظيف العناصر القديمة المعدل ====================
if array.size(trend_lines) > 15
    for i = 0 to array.size(trend_lines) - 16
        line.delete(array.get(trend_lines, i))
    
if array.size(sl_lines) > 15
    for i = 0 to array.size(sl_lines) - 16
        line.delete(array.get(sl_lines, i))
        
if array.size(tp_lines) > 15
    for i = 0 to array.size(tp_lines) - 16
        line.delete(array.get(tp_lines, i))

if array.size(order_blocks) > 20
    for i = 0 to array.size(order_blocks) - 21
        box.delete(array.get(order_blocks, i))
    
if array.size(fvg_boxes) > 20
    for i = 0 to array.size(fvg_boxes) - 21
        box.delete(array.get(fvg_boxes, i))

// ==================== رسم إضافي للاتجاه ====================
plot(ema_fast, "EMA السريع 13", color=color.blue, linewidth=1)
plot(ema_slow, "EMA البطيء 34", color=color.red, linewidth=1)

bgcolor(ema_fast > ema_slow ? color.new(color.green, 95) : color.new(color.red, 95), title="خلفية الاتجاه")

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
2
Developer 2
Rating
(3)
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(15)
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
Similar orders
I need an fxdreema developer 30+ USD
Hello, How are you doing? i need a developer who can help me work on my FXDreema project. I did an extensive back testing and come up with an edge wich i would like to automate, it's a mechanical strategy that waits for a session sweep, wait for certain confluences and then a 5min FVG. Kindly bid if this is what you can do. Thanks
I need an expert Ninjatrader8 developer 30 USD
I have an indicator i need automated i use it manually and it plots arrows. Can you automate it for my Ninjatrader8? Do you need to see file? Expert Ninjatrader Developer can Bid for this project
Make an EA from reverse engineering, observing, trade history reports from last 2 months 34 - 680 USD
I am seeking a highly experienced MT4/MT5 developer to analyze my trade history and replicate the trading strategy into a new Expert Advisor. The developer must have proven experience in strategy reverse-engineering, trade data analysis, and EA development across various trading methodologies. Strong familiarity with EURUSD trading behavior and chart analysis is essential. Please keep on mind we don't have physical
Premium Trading Website for Sale – NeuroTraderX.com (Ready-Made Signal Business) 2000 - 3000 USD
🔥 Premium Trading Website for Sale – NeuroTraderX.com (Ready-Made Signal Business) NeuroTraderX.com is a professionally branded, fully functional trading website designed specifically for Forex / Crypto / Indices traders, signal providers, and prop-firm traders who want to monetize their trading immediately without building everything from scratch. This is not just a website — it’s a complete trading business
Experienced Strategyquantx (SQX) Template Builder needed 100 - 500 USD
Hi, I need a StrategyQuant X template built for index trading. The template must include: 1. Session and Time Filters The strategy must only trade inside fixed GMT sessions for each index. These sessions must be converted to broker server time and stay correct when the broker switches between summer and winter time. The template also needs optional delay blocks around market opens, a lunch window filter, and simple
Teach me your manual scalping strategy without Martingale or hedge or Grid trading 300 - 3000 USD
IF you are a successful trader with a scalping method on M1 - M5 and you are able to teach me your strategy without dangerous strategy like Martingale, Grid trading, even hedging without High Frequency Trades [means minimun duration is > 2 minutes with number of lot less than 20 WITH proof of this skill by showing a PDF [or HTML] report produce directly by MT4 or MT5 ===> NOTE THAT WITHOUT THIS LIST OF TRADE FROM
FORECAST MARKET STRUCTURES (TRENDS) BEFORE THEY HAPPEN SUPER ACCURATE 30+ USD
Hello traders , i have an excellent market structure forecaster , a tool that informs traders of the coming trends or ranging markets before they happen. try it out for yourself. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lawrencemkandaw/seller
Long-term partners interested in developing and scaling automated trading solutions 30+ USD
I am looking for long-term partners interested in developing and scaling automated trading solutions and financial software projects. I contribute strong experience in MQL4/MQL5 development, strategy automation, and system optimization . Open to professional and transparent collaborations
Project Title: Copy‑Trading EA – Multi‑Client Lot‑Scaling Solutio 30 - 100 USD
Specification Revised Project Description We need a MetaTrader 4/5 Expert Advisor that lets you (the master trader) broadcast every trade to all of your client accounts in real time. The solution must work across the entire country, so it should use a MetaQuotes ID link (or any other method the developer recommends) to identify the master account and allow unlimited clients to subscribe. *Key Requirements* -
MT5 EA Optimization & Backtesting (Gold M1) 30 - 40 USD
Looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to optimize and backtest an existing MT5 Expert Advisor . Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD) Timeframe: M1 Task: Parameter optimization + performance analysis Deliverables: Optimized settings and backtest results

Project information

Budget
30+ USD

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0