//@version=6
strategy("نظام الرسم المتكامل - فريم 5 دقائق", overlay=true)
// ==================== إعدادات الرسم ====================
show_pivots = input.bool(true, "عرض القمم والقيعان")
show_trendlines = input.bool(true, "عرض خطوط الاتجاه")
show_orderblocks = input.bool(true, "عرض Order Blocks")
show_fvg = input.bool(true, "عرض مناطق FVG")
show_entries = input.bool(true, "عرض نقاط الدخول")
show_targets = input.bool(true, "عرض الأهداف والمخاطر")
// ألوان مخصصة
pivot_up_color = input.color(color.green, "لون القمم")
pivot_down_color = input.color(color.red, "لون القيعان")
trendline_color = input.color(color.blue, "لون خطوط الاتجاه")
ob_color = input.color(color.orange, "لون Order Blocks")
fvg_color = input.color(color.purple, "لون مناطق FVG")
// إعدادات معدلة لـ 5 دقائق
pivot_length = input.int(3, "فترة القمم والقيعان", minval=2, maxval=5)
atr_multiplier = input.float(0.5, "مضاعف مسافة ATR", minval=0.1, maxval=1.0)
// ==================== نظام كشف القمم والقيعان المعدل ====================
pivot_high = ta.pivothigh(high, pivot_length, pivot_length)
pivot_low = ta.pivotlow(low, pivot_length, pivot_length)
pivot_high_price = not na(pivot_high) ? high[pivot_length] : na
pivot_low_price = not na(pivot_low) ? low[pivot_length] : na
// حساب ATR مخصص لـ 5 دقائق
atr = ta.atr(10)
label_offset = atr * atr_multiplier
if show_pivots and not na(pivot_high_price)
label.new(bar_index[pivot_length], high[pivot_length] + label_offset, "قمة", color=pivot_up_color, textcolor=color.white, style=label.style_label_down, yloc=yloc.price)
if show_pivots and not na(pivot_low_price)
label.new(bar_index[pivot_length], low[pivot_length] - label_offset, "قاع", color=pivot_down_color, textcolor=color.white, style=label.style_label_up, yloc=yloc.price)
// ==================== نظام خطوط الاتجاه الذكي المعدل ====================
var line[] trend_lines = array.new_line()
var float[] highs = array.new_float()
var float[] lows = array.new_float()
var int[] high_bars = array.new_int()
var int[] low_bars = array.new_int()
if not na(pivot_high_price)
array.push(highs, pivot_high_price)
array.push(high_bars, bar_index[pivot_length])
if not na(pivot_low_price)
array.push(lows, pivot_low_price)
array.push(low_bars, bar_index[pivot_length])
// رسم خطوط الاتجاه المعدل لـ 5 دقائق
if show_trendlines and array.size(highs) >= 2
last_index_1 = array.size(high_bars) - 2
last_index_2 = array.size(high_bars) - 1
if last_index_1 >= 0 and last_index_2 >= 0
line_id = line.new(x1=array.get(high_bars, last_index_1), y1=array.get(highs, last_index_1), x2=array.get(high_bars, last_index_2), y2=array.get(highs, last_index_2), color=color.new(trendline_color, 0), width=1, style=line.style_dashed)
array.push(trend_lines, line_id)
if show_trendlines and array.size(lows) >= 2
last_index_1 = array.size(low_bars) - 2
last_index_2 = array.size(low_bars) - 1
if last_index_1 >= 0 and last_index_2 >= 0
line_id = line.new(x1=array.get(low_bars, last_index_1), y1=array.get(lows, last_index_1), x2=array.get(low_bars, last_index_2), y2=array.get(lows, last_index_2), color=color.new(trendline_color, 0), width=1, style=line.style_dashed)
array.push(trend_lines, line_id)
// ==================== نظام Order Blocks المتقدم المعدل ====================
var box[] order_blocks = array.new_box()
// كشف Order Blocks معدل لـ 5 دقائق
volume_ma = ta.sma(volume, 15)
ob_bullish = close > open and volume > volume_ma * 1.8
ob_bearish = close < open and volume > volume_ma * 1.8
if show_orderblocks and ob_bullish
ob_box = box.new(bar_index, math.min(open, close), bar_index + 5, math.max(open, close), bgcolor=color.new(ob_color, 85), border_color=ob_color, text="OB")
array.push(order_blocks, ob_box)
if show_orderblocks and ob_bearish
ob_box = box.new(bar_index, math.min(open, close), bar_index + 5, math.max(open, close), bgcolor=color.new(ob_color, 85), border_color=ob_color, text="OB")
array.push(order_blocks, ob_box)
// ==================== نظام Fair Value Gap المعدل ====================
var box[] fvg_boxes = array.new_box()
bull_fvg = low > high[1]
bear_fvg = high < low[1]
if show_fvg and bull_fvg
fvg_box = box.new(bar_index-1, high[1], bar_index, low, bgcolor=color.new(fvg_color, 70), border_color=fvg_color, text="FVG+")
array.push(fvg_boxes, fvg_box)
if show_fvg and bear_fvg
fvg_box = box.new(bar_index-1, low[1], bar_index, high, bgcolor=color.new(fvg_color, 70), border_color=fvg_color, text="FVG-")
array.push(fvg_boxes, fvg_box)
// ==================== نظام الدخول والأهداف المعدل ====================
// مؤشرات سريعة الاستجابة لـ 5 دقائق
ema_fast = ta.ema(close, 13)
ema_slow = ta.ema(close, 34)
rsi = ta.rsi(close, 10)
long_signal = ta.crossover(ema_fast, ema_slow) and rsi > 45
short_signal = ta.crossunder(ema_fast, ema_slow) and rsi < 55
// رسم نقاط الدخول المعدلة
if show_entries and long_signal
label.new(bar_index, low - atr * 0.3, "شراء\nالدخول: " + str.tostring(math.round(close * 100) / 100), color=color.green, textcolor=color.white, style=label.style_label_up, yloc=yloc.price)
if show_entries and short_signal
label.new(bar_index, high + atr * 0.3, "بيع\nالدخول: " + str.tostring(math.round(close * 100) / 100), color=color.red, textcolor=color.white, style=label.style_label_down, yloc=yloc.price)
// ==================== رسم الأهداف ووقف الخسارة المعدل ====================
var line[] sl_lines = array.new_line()
var line[] tp_lines = array.new_line()
if show_targets and long_signal
sl_price = low - atr * 0.8
sl_line = line.new(bar_index, sl_price, bar_index + 30, sl_price, color=color.red, width=1, style=line.style_dashed)
array.push(sl_lines, sl_line)
tp_price = close + (close - sl_price) * 1.5
tp_line = line.new(bar_index, tp_price, bar_index + 30, tp_price, color=color.green, width=1, style=line.style_dashed)
array.push(tp_lines, tp_line)
label.new(bar_index + 15, sl_price, "وقف: " + str.tostring(math.round(sl_price * 100) / 100), color=color.red, textcolor=color.white, style=label.style_label_left)
label.new(bar_index + 15, tp_price, "هدف: " + str.tostring(math.round(tp_price * 100) / 100), color=color.green, textcolor=color.white, style=label.style_label_left)
if show_targets and short_signal
sl_price = high + atr * 0.8
sl_line = line.new(bar_index, sl_price, bar_index + 30, sl_price, color=color.red, width=1, style=line.style_dashed)
array.push(sl_lines, sl_line)
tp_price = close - (sl_price - close) * 1.5
tp_line = line.new(bar_index, tp_price, bar_index + 30, tp_price, color=color.green, width=1, style=line.style_dashed)
array.push(tp_lines, tp_line)
label.new(bar_index + 15, sl_price, "وقف: " + str.tostring(math.round(sl_price * 100) / 100), color=color.red, textcolor=color.white, style=label.style_label_left)
label.new(bar_index + 15, tp_price, "هدف: " + str.tostring(math.round(tp_price * 100) / 100), color=color.green, textcolor=color.white, style=label.style_label_left)
// ==================== لوحة المعلومات المعدلة ====================
var table info_table = table.new(position.top_right, 2, 8, bgcolor=color.new(#2d2d2d, 90))
if barstate.islast
table.cell(info_table, 0, 0, "إحصائيات الرسم - 5 دقائق", text_color=color.yellow, text_size=size.normal)
table.cell(info_table, 1, 0, "القيمة", text_color=color.yellow)
table.cell(info_table, 0, 1, "القمم المكتشفة:", text_color=color.white)
table.cell(info_table, 1, 1, str.tostring(array.size(highs)), text_color=color.white)
table.cell(info_table, 0, 2, "القيعان المكتشفة:", text_color=color.white)
table.cell(info_table, 1, 2, str.tostring(array.size(lows)), text_color=color.white)
table.cell(info_table, 0, 3, "خطوط الاتجاه:", text_color=color.white)
table.cell(info_table, 1, 3, str.tostring(array.size(trend_lines)), text_color=color.white)
table.cell(info_table, 0, 4, "Order Blocks:", text_color=color.white)
table.cell(info_table, 1, 4, str.tostring(array.size(order_blocks)), text_color=color.white)
table.cell(info_table, 0, 5, "مناطق FVG:", text_color=color.white)
table.cell(info_table, 1, 5, str.tostring(array.size(fvg_boxes)), text_color=color.white)
table.cell(info_table, 0, 6, "الاتجاه الحالي:", text_color=color.white)
current_trend = ema_fast > ema_slow ? "صاعد" : "هابط"
table.cell(info_table, 1, 6, current_trend, text_color=ema_fast > ema_slow ? color.green : color.red)
table.cell(info_table, 0, 7, "RSI الحالي:", text_color=color.white)
table.cell(info_table, 1, 7, str.tostring(math.round(rsi)), text_color=rsi > 70 ? color.red : rsi < 30 ? color.green : color.orange)
// ==================== تنظيف العناصر القديمة المعدل ====================
if array.size(trend_lines) > 15
for i = 0 to array.size(trend_lines) - 16
line.delete(array.get(trend_lines, i))
if array.size(sl_lines) > 15
for i = 0 to array.size(sl_lines) - 16
line.delete(array.get(sl_lines, i))
if array.size(tp_lines) > 15
for i = 0 to array.size(tp_lines) - 16
line.delete(array.get(tp_lines, i))
if array.size(order_blocks) > 20
for i = 0 to array.size(order_blocks) - 21
box.delete(array.get(order_blocks, i))
if array.size(fvg_boxes) > 20
for i = 0 to array.size(fvg_boxes) - 21
box.delete(array.get(fvg_boxes, i))
// ==================== رسم إضافي للاتجاه ====================
plot(ema_fast, "EMA السريع 13", color=color.blue, linewidth=1)
plot(ema_slow, "EMA البطيء 34", color=color.red, linewidth=1)
bgcolor(ema_fast > ema_slow ? color.new(color.green, 95) : color.new(color.red, 95), title="خلفية الاتجاه")
