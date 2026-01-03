Similar orders

An Expert Advisor based on Fibonacci Retracement 30 - 60 USD * Use Fibonacci retracement (with adjusted values) to scale entry points. * Timeframe may differ depending on the projected target; but the Fibonacci conditions remain the same * date range into consideration as well * Applicable to indices, crypto and metals. * Activate entries on the second half of my fib *Usually takes the whole week to unfold (5 - 7 days) * Timeframes to consider 5m/15m, H1/H2 The attached images

Convert the attached ThinkOrSwim (ThinkScript) script to Pine Script (for use on TradingView) 30+ USD Here are the ThinkScript codes from ThinkorSwim in a Text (.txt) file- I placed a hashmark (#) by the name of each indicator or system with the code underneath - let me know if you have any questions as you convert these into TradingView - thanks i will be looking for graet developer to build for this project

Automated Trading BOT 50 - 75 USD 🔹 Project: Auto Execution Bot for XAUUSD 🔹 Platform: TradingView + Broker (MT5/Exness) 🔹 Script Language: TradingView Pine Script v5 + webhook/API integration 🔹 Strategy: Price action based entry/exit logic 🔹 Requirements: • Auto execute trades based on price action signals • Stop loss / Take profit logic • Session filters, risk management • Alerts with webhooks to broker bridge • Backtesting + live

I want EA which can give consistent monthly 15% to 25% 50 - 120 USD I want to buy EA which works in proper sl and target by taking 0.5% or 1% per risk per trade,, no grid, no martingle,, i want minimum 10% to 25% profit monthly,, i want it for investor accoubt handling purpose,, it may follow any stategy or indicator i dont matter,, but i want consisten and maximum draqdown it can have 40 to 50% no prblm but i want regular monthly 10 to 25% return,, 👉 I want you to provide me ex5

Its very simple grod EA,, 30 USD Ones EA start just buy at market order with input varibale "initial lot size",, example 0.01 lot,, and immedetely put target and stoploss by "input varible "distance points",, example 1000 points,,, if target hit then immediately take another buy order at market price with same points"distance points",, if tp hit this process keep on goes,, But if sl hit then immediately take sell order with lot size 0.03 with sl

GoldTrade EA 40+ USD تمام، إليك وصف جاهز بالإنجليزية لنسخه في صفحة "Publish New Job" على موقع *mql5.com*: --- *Job Title:* *MT5 EA for Funded Accounts – XAUUSD – 3 Targets – Daily Loss Limit* --- *Description:* I need a professional MQL5 developer to create an Expert Advisor (EA) for trading *XAUUSD (Gold)* on a *5-minute chart* for *funded prop firm accounts*. *Main Features:* - *Lot Size*: 1% of available balance per trade -

Profitable EA with enabled backtesting 1000 USD Hello, I’m interested in buying a solid, profitable EA with verified results. Before purchasing, I’d like to test it first—either a time-limited demo version or another limited evaluation option (for example, a demo-only license or restricted lot size). If you’re selling an EA and can offer something like this, please share the details (strategy type, recommended pairs/timeframes, risk settings, and any live/backtest

MT5 EA required with SMC strategy 40 - 80 USD Signal Logic - Swing points detected correctly (Fractals or N-bar) - BOS triggers only on bar close beyond swing level (+ optional min break distance) - FVG zones detected correctly (3-candle gap) and stored with clear boundaries - FVG invalidation works as configured (full fill / partial fill / timeout) Entry & Execution - Entry only after BOS (if enabled) and on return to active FVG zone - Bar-close confirmation

LOOKING FOR AN EA WITH HIGH PERFORMANCE 30 - 45 USD Hi, I’m searching for a developer who already has a high‑performance Gold EA that can beat the results shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please reply with: - A brief description of how it works (grid, scalping, SMC, etc.) - Backtest results and the set files you used - Whether you’re willing to make minor tweaks so I can use it as my own If the performance looks good, we can discuss adjustments and next