Specification
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Prop Firm Challenge EA – Fully Automated (MT5) |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property strict
#include <Trade/Trade.mqh>
CTrade trade;
// ================= INPUTS =================
input double RiskPerTradePct = 0.5; // 0.5% risk (prop firm safe)
input double MaxDailyLossPct = 2.0; // Daily loss limit
input double MaxTotalDDPct = 5.0; // Max overall drawdown
input int StopLossPts = 300;
input int TakeProfitPts = 600;
input int MagicNumber = 777777;
input int MaxSpreadPoints = 40;
// ================= GLOBALS =================
double StartBalance;
double DayStartBalance;
// ================= INIT =================
int OnInit()
{
StartBalance = AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE);
DayStartBalance = StartBalance;
return INIT_SUCCEEDED;
}
// ================= SESSION =================
bool InSession()
{
int h = TimeHour(TimeCurrent());
return ((h >= 8 && h <= 16) || (h >= 13 && h <= 21));
}
// ================= AUTO LOT (PROP SAFE) =================
double CalculateLot(string symbol)
{
double balance = AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE);
double riskUSD = balance * (RiskPerTradePct / 100.0);
double tickValue = SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE);
double point = SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_POINT);
double lot = riskUSD / (StopLossPts * point * tickValue);
lot = NormalizeDouble(lot, 2);
if(lot < 0.01) lot = 0.01;
return lot;
}
// ================= RISK CHECKS =================
bool SpreadOK(string symbol)
{
return SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_SPREAD) <= MaxSpreadPoints;
}
bool DailyLossHit()
{
double loss = DayStartBalance - AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE);
return loss >= (DayStartBalance * MaxDailyLossPct / 100.0);
}
bool TotalDrawdownHit()
{
double dd = StartBalance - AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE);
return dd >= (StartBalance * MaxTotalDDPct / 100.0);
}
// ================= TREND FILTER (H1) =================
bool TrendBuy(string symbol)
{
return iMA(symbol, PERIOD_H1, 50, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0) >
iMA(symbol, PERIOD_H1, 200, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0);
}
bool TrendSell(string symbol)
{
return iMA(symbol, PERIOD_H1, 50, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0) <
iMA(symbol, PERIOD_H1, 200, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0);
}
// ================= OPEN TRADE CHECK =================
bool HasTrade(string symbol)
{
for(int i=0;i<PositionsTotal();i++)
if(PositionGetSymbol(i)==symbol &&
PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC)==MagicNumber)
return true;
return false;
}
// ================= STRATEGY =================
void Trade(string symbol)
{
if(HasTrade(symbol)) return;
if(!SpreadOK(symbol)) return;
double lot = CalculateLot(symbol);
double ask = SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_ASK);
double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_BID);
double point = SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_POINT);
trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber);
if(TrendBuy(symbol))
trade.Buy(lot, symbol, ask,
ask - StopLossPts * point,
ask + TakeProfitPts * point,
"Prop Buy");
if(TrendSell(symbol))
trade.Sell(lot, symbol, bid,
bid + StopLossPts * point,
bid - TakeProfitPts * point,
"Prop Sell");
}
// ================= ON TICK =================
void OnTick()
{
static int lastDay = -1;
int today = TimeDay(TimeCurrent());
if(today != lastDay)
{
DayStartBalance = AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE);
lastDay = today;
}
if(!InSession()) return;
if(DailyLossHit()) return;
if(TotalDrawdownHit()) return;
Trade("EURUSD");
}
