MQL4 Indicators
Specification
Hi,
I’m looking for an MT4 arrow indicator.
1. No repaint, no delay and no history reading when loading on chart.
2. No counter trend trading.
3. Trend following.
4. As low TF as possible.
5. Source code.
6. Will require decent screenshots of indicator recent activity.
7. Will require screenshot of indictor performance during, trend, range and consolidation.
8. Please, no net losing indicators.
9. What is your indicator win rate?
10. If possible, a 24hr testing period.
