Specification
"Hello developers, I'm looking for existing, proven EAs (MQL5) that work flawlessly on MT5. Requirements:
Demo version available for testing
Backtest results + screenshots
Verified trade history from 2018-2025
Budget is negotiable
If you've got an EA that fits, hit me up.
Similar orders
Martingale EA 50 - 300 USDi want to develop martingale base ea with some risk managemnet i will provide the trade ac id password need to study the strategy then i need competle flexible risk management that can be changed and set accorddingly when it required. ac number -13145 pass- View@1234 server- ambitious capital
XAUUSD Trading EA Development Project* 30 - 55 USDI'm seeking an experienced MQL5 developer to create a robust Expert Advisor (EA) that integrates 4 powerful strategies into a single, cohesive system. The EA will trade XAUUSD exclusively and adhere to strict risk management principles, avoiding grid and martingale techniques. *Strategy Overview* The EA will incorporate the following strategies, each with its own unique approach: 1. *High Timeframe Trend Reversal*
An Expert Advisor based on Fibonacci Retracement 30 - 60 USD* Use Fibonacci retracement (with adjusted values) to scale entry points. * Timeframe may differ depending on the projected target; but the Fibonacci conditions remain the same * date range into consideration as well * Applicable to indices, crypto and metals. * Activate entries on the second half of my fib *Usually takes the whole week to unfold (5 - 7 days) * Timeframes to consider 5m/15m, H1/H2 The attached images
Automated Trading BOT 50 - 75 USD🔹 Project: Auto Execution Bot for XAUUSD 🔹 Platform: TradingView + Broker (MT5/Exness) 🔹 Script Language: TradingView Pine Script v5 + webhook/API integration 🔹 Strategy: Price action based entry/exit logic 🔹 Requirements: • Auto execute trades based on price action signals • Stop loss / Take profit logic • Session filters, risk management • Alerts with webhooks to broker bridge • Backtesting + live
Scalping ea mt5 30 - 50 USDPHẦN 1: TIẾNG ANH (For MQL5 Freelance) Title: I need a Pro Dev for Scalping EA: I provide STRICT Money Management, YOU provide the Strategy Description: I have a strict Capital & Risk Management Framework. The Entry Strategy is UP TO YOU (Must be "King Scalping" / Multi-Timeframe style). 1. STRATEGY (YOUR JOB) * Requirement: You decide the entry logic. It must be a High Probability and High Volume scalping strategy
Project information
Budget
50 - 175 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders7
Arbitrage count0