MQL5 Experts
Specification
Teach me your manual scalping strategy without Martingale or hedge or Grid trading
===> NOTE THAT WITHOUT THIS LIST OF TRADE FROM HISTORY MT4 or MT5 in PDF or HTML format THE DEVELOPPER WILL NOT BE SELECTED
IF you are a successful trader with a scalping method on M1 - M5 and you are able to teach me your strategy
without dangerous strategy like Martingale, Grid trading, even hedging
without High Frequency Trades [means minimun duration is > 2 minutes
with number of lot less than 20
WITH proof of this skill by showing a PDF [or HTML] report produce directly by MT4 or MT5
===> NOTE THAT WITHOUT THIS LIST OF TRADE FROM HISTORY MT4 or MT5 in PDF or HTML format THE DEVELOPPER WILL NOT BE SELECTED
I will appreciate to work with you
price is negotiable and could be also linked with the results obtained [if wished]
I am in GMT+1 with flexibles hours
thank you
Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USDI need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Expert Advisor 35+ USDHello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USDIf you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details
Project information
Budget
300 - 3000 USD
Deadline
to 30 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders35
Arbitrage count1