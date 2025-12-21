I am seeking a highly skilled developer to build a fully functional automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)- AUXUSD and BTCUSD- fast in and out EA scalper that opens multiple trades following trend, uses dynamic lot sizing, and has to be – 24/7 unlimited.
require the development of a high-speed, continuous fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, optimized for live trading on ICmarkets. The EA must be designed for very fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts. It should automatically detect symbol properties to ensure correct position sizing and execution on supported instruments, including main pairs (XAUUSD (GOLD) - GBPUSD - EURUSD - UDSJYP)and BTCUSD without requiring manual configuration.
STRATEGY REQUIREMENTS
Must be suitable for short-term M1 and M5, high-speed scalping or high-frequency style trading, using a high-probability approach based on trend confirmation, momentum, market structure, price action filtering and not indicators only. No martingale, grid and hedging or uncontrolled averaging strategies and instead focus on precise, controlled trade auto entries and auto exits.
RISK MANAGEMENT
Must include dynamic lot sizing, volatility-based stop loss and take profit (e.g., ATR), break-even protection, trailing stops, partial profit taking, and overall drawdown or trade-limit protection to ensure long-term account safety.
The EA must be robust enough to handle the execution function correctly across symbols with different digit formats and contract multipliers, and include spread and volatility filters to avoid unfavourable market conditions. It must be fully compatible with the MT5 Strategy Tester, with consistent behaviour between backtesting and live trading, and follow clean, modular MQL5 coding standards with error-free compilation.
A video will be provided demonstrating an EA trading at very high speed as a reference for the expected execution behaviour. Only developers with proven experience in high-speed or high-frequency trading strategies should apply.
More details will be provided once selected.
Final selection will be based on the developer’s ability to clearly explain the EA’s trading logic, execution flow, and risk controls in a video, demonstrating a strong understanding of HFT-style systems and the live trading environments.
PLATFORMS & DELIVERY
✅ MT5 EA (MQL5)
✅ Full source code (.mq5) + compiled files
✅ Clean, structured, well-commented code
✅ Installation + setup instructions
✅ No third-party dependencies
✅ Ownership of all code upon completion
✅ Minimum 12 months guarantee
✅ Constant support (quick response) in case of issues with the EA no additional fee
✅ Price and licensing terms (one-time buyout)
✅ Your availability for a 15–30 minute call/demo
✅ Willingness to allow a 3 days demo run before final payment/transfer
Backtest coverage:
✅ 5 years (January 1, 2022 – December 20, 2025) Back test details must be provided , including data source and tick/data quality
✅ Demo video
✅ Demo forward test: Minimum 3 days on a live or demo broker after a successful back test
DAILY TARGET MODE
Automatically pauses at the end of trading day and Automatically resume on next trading day
Similar orders
Hi, im not looking into developing a new EA. I am looking into purchasing an existing EA that can deliver such results like: mq5 source, 4‑year backtest (2022‑2025) report, equity curve, trade list, strategy description, and 1‑month demo access. Please without concrete prove of experience functioning existing EA working perfectly and as contained on my description, then we can't strike a deal. Thank you
Title: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Subject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
"Hello! I am an experienced programmer specializing in automated trading software for MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) and MetaTrader 5 (MQL5). My goal is to help traders turn their manual strategies into fully automated robots (Expert Advisors) and custom indicators. My services include: Developing Expert Advisors (EA) from scratch based on your strategy. Creating Custom Indicators and Scripts. Modifying existing EAs (adding
Hello Developers, I am looking for a professional and experienced MQL developer to assist with a project involving the conversion of an existing MT4 Expert Advisor to MT5, including its integrated news indicator. Project Details: Convert a fully working MT4 EA to MT5 EA includes a news filter/indicator that must function correctly on MT5 Source files are provided in a compressed file The EA is mainly optimized and
Project Overview We are seeking an experienced MetaTrader 5 (MT5) / MQL5 developer to design and build a production-ready Expert Advisor intended for live trading with capital at risk . This is not a hobby, experimental, or retail-grade EA. We are only interested in developers with proven experience delivering robust, well-tested MT5 systems . Project Objective Design and implement a high-quality MT5 Expert Advisor
Updated Freelance Job Instruction (Copy-Paste Ready) Description: Hello, I need a simple, secure MT4 Expert Advisor (pure MQL4, NO DLLs ) that protects my XAUUSD trading by instantly closing any new position opened by another EA (identified by magic number) when price is inside user-defined "block zones", and then enforces a cooldown period before allowing the next position from that EA. This is for risk management
Looking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
I have a simple strategy that need coding on tradingview Strategy using high low at seleted time and when breakout to entry buy sell. Everything will be explained on private
The strategy is based on years of manual testing. Detailed requirements including custom indicator settings (VWAP, Kalman RSI, BrkVol etc.) will be provided. I am looking for a high-level MQL5 developer to build a robust Expert Advisor (EA) based on a proven strategy using 11 specific indicators. The system is designed for high-precision entries by filtering market noise and spikes. Key Requirements: •