Hello,

I am looking to commission a trading EA, which follows a specific rule set across 30 pairs.

The user would need to be able to select trading pairs and risk amount.It would also be good to be able to select different risk amount per pair but not essential.

The basic concepts would include CRT, FVG, Key Levels, SMT and fractals.





I'm not sure on the going rate for a job like this so please provide me a quote.