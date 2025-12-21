Specification
Hello,
I am looking to commission a trading EA, which follows a specific rule set across 30 pairs.
The user would need to be able to select trading pairs and risk amount.It would also be good to be able to select different risk amount per pair but not essential.
The basic concepts would include CRT, FVG, Key Levels, SMT and fractals.
I'm not sure on the going rate for a job like this so please provide me a quote.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
592
35%
Arbitration
64
20% / 58%
Overdue
147
25%
Free
Published: 1 article, 22 codes
3
Rating
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
4
0% / 75%
Overdue
0
Working
5
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
6
Rating
Projects
59
22%
Arbitration
2
50% / 0%
Overdue
15
25%
Free
7
Rating
Projects
88
42%
Arbitration
4
0% / 100%
Overdue
3
3%
Working
8
Rating
Projects
236
32%
Arbitration
30
27% / 30%
Overdue
26
11%
Free
9
Rating
Projects
31
19%
Arbitration
4
50% / 25%
Overdue
4
13%
Free
10
Rating
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
13
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USDLooking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Project information
Budget
50+ USD
Customer
Placed orders3
Arbitrage count0