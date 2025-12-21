MQL5 Experts
Specification
MT4 Expert Advisor (MQL4) – Automated Forex Trading Robot with Advanced Risk Management
Description:
I am looking for an experienced MQL4 developer to build a professional MT4 Expert Advisor (EA) for Forex trading.
The EA must be capable of fully automated trading, including opening and closing buy/sell positions based on a clearly defined strategy.
Key requirements:
- Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MQL4)
- Markets: Forex (major and minor pairs)
- Fully automated trade execution
- Configurable stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop
- Dynamic lot sizing based on account balance and risk percentage
- Daily and monthly drawdown protection
- Maximum risk control per trade
- No martingale or grid strategies
Performance goals:
- Strategy should be optimized for high profitability with controlled drawdown
- Focus on consistency and capital growth rather than guaranteed results
- Backtesting and optimization required (with detailed reports)
Additional requirements:
- Clean, well-documented code
- Input parameters adjustable by user
- Developer support after delivery for minor fixes
I understand that losses are part of trading and no profits can be guaranteed. I am looking for a professional-grade EA designed for aggressive but controlled growth.
Project information
Budget
30 - 50 USD
Deadline
from 5 to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0