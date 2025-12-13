Improving RSI Dashboard Performance and Adding Long Swap /Short Swap Columns and combining with second Dashboard.
MQL4 Indicators Experts
Specification
1. We do have the MQL4 Code for the Dashboards. But if we load too much Pairs at once, it stops loading values. This specific Issue should be solved.
2. Dashboards shall be combined to one.
3. Additional there shall be two additional columns for Long and Short Swap with input option for conditional colorising cell when swap is positive or negative. The Swap should be refreshed once a day.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
17
12%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
6%
Working
Published: 1 code
3
Rating
Projects
61
21%
Arbitration
11
27% / 55%
Overdue
5
8%
Free
4
Rating
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
35
34%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 2 codes
6
Rating
Projects
13
23%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
1
8%
Free
7
Rating
Projects
626
40%
Arbitration
2
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
Published: 9 codes
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
79
6%
Arbitration
46
11% / 54%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
10
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
12
Rating
Projects
972
47%
Arbitration
32
38% / 34%
Overdue
96
10%
Loaded
Published: 6 codes
13
Rating
Projects
543
35%
Arbitration
76
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
14
Rating
Projects
618
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
10
2%
Busy
15
Rating
Projects
26
4%
Arbitration
4
0% / 0%
Overdue
3
12%
Working
16
Rating
Projects
20
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
4
20%
Working
17
Rating
Projects
106
28%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
18
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
19
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
20
Rating
Projects
30
13%
Arbitration
10
0% / 50%
Overdue
8
27%
Loaded
21
Rating
Projects
16
25%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
22
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
23
Rating
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
24
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
25
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
26
Rating
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
27
Rating
Projects
118
69%
Arbitration
5
80% / 0%
Overdue
11
9%
Working
28
Rating
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
29
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Help with choosing & installing robots 100 - 500 USDI am seeking a specialist to assist with installing multiple existing robots for use on prop accounts. - Expertise in the most profitable robots is required. - Assistance with setting up MT4 and prop account connections is needed. - Hands-on availability for questions is appreciated. Looking forward to hearing from you. The budget is negotiable. Kind regards, Richard
Ninjatrader strategy to MT4 30+ USDHey bro, can you help with NT8. On a vps, multiple algos and prop account but the strategies keep getting out of sync, going from true to false for no reason….. mid trade it pops errors.The algo codes are locked… other than that it’s open VPs, NT8 and strategy is open You will notice in the strategies xml that there are standard, then 100k and 50k versions…… Also I did version that are in strategy labeled "Apex"
Transaction finalising 500+ USDHello can we finalise on the ea right here for trust apply with your name and secret code for reference. Attach all files for the ea and indicator we finish up include the tutorial
Indicator 75+ USDDoes anyone have a good indicator for helping with finding the end of a pullback No repainting and no using future candles for confirmation (if future candles are needed signal should he shifted to the right woth how many candles are needed to confirm)
Traingview indicator 30+ USDI would like to create an indicator for my strategy on trading view , my strategy involves a liquidity sweep , wick or candle body closure , this needs to happen inside a higher time frame pd array such as a fair value gap that’s atleast 5m + and there needs to be an inversion fair value gap for my entry , I want the fair value gaps on all time frames so I can see them all on the 1 minute chart but i want the fair
Project information
Budget
30 - 100 USD
VAT (19%): 5.7 - 19 USD
Total: 36 - 119 USD
For the developer27 - 90 USD
Customer
Placed orders8
Arbitrage count0