Improving RSI Dashboard Performance and Adding Long Swap /Short Swap Columns and combining with second Dashboard.

1. We do have the MQL4 Code for the Dashboards. But if we load too much Pairs at once, it stops loading values. This specific Issue should be solved.

2. Dashboards shall be combined to one.
3. Additional there shall be two additional columns for Long and Short Swap with input option for conditional colorising cell when swap is positive or negative. The Swap should be refreshed once a day.



Project information

Budget
30 - 100 USD
For the developer
27 - 90 USD

Customer

(5)
Placed orders8
Arbitrage count0