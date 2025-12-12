I have an indicator that I would like to create..



I would like a custom indicator for ninja trader 8..



Here are the details.



I want Asian session, London Session, and Ny session to be marked out with different colors. I want the highs and lows of each session to be marked out using the 30 min time frame. I want a feature that marks out fair value gaps. (able to change time frame no matter what chart is being used) example 2 min gaps on 1 min chart. I want this feature to also mark out when 3 candles are the same color it will show the gap to be stronger by outlining that gap in white.. and the other gaps just green for up and red for down. I want the gaps to disappear once a candle closes through them. I would like this indicator to also show when NQ and ES have a divergence.. and draw a line showing the divergence. Can you do this? What would it cost.. It might sound elaborate.. but it's very basic. I would like to make sure it has every feature and can add a few others.



I don't want it automated.. I want a custom indicator.. Maybe I would automate it after..

