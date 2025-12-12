Specification
I'm seeking a freelancer to create an architecture blueprint for a trading system, including various technical components and a future expansion roadmap.
Scope of work
- Produce architecture blueprint with TradingView webhook listener & signal normalization. - Design Portfolio Manager at intermediate level. - Implement Risk Engine plus exposure logic. - Develop Order Management System. - Integrate Public.com API layer. - Create database schema for portfolio state, orders, and configs. - Set up cloud execution flow for market hours lifecycle. - Identify areas for future expansion like multi-strategy engine or multi-account routing. - Deliver architecture diagram. - Provide detailed design spec with module boundaries & extensibility roadmap.
Project information
Budget
50 - 70 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders3
Arbitrage count0