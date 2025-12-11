Similar orders

Existing EA Wanted US30-XAUUSD With Backtest and source code 30 - 190 USD Hi, im not looking into developing a new EA. I am looking into purchasing an existing EA that can deliver such results like: mq5 source, 4‑year backtest (2022‑2025) report, equity curve, trade list, strategy description, and 1‑month demo access. Please without concrete prove of experience functioning existing EA working perfectly and as contained on my description, then we can't strike a deal. Thank you

MT5 / MQL5 Expert Advisor Developer (Production-Grade EA) 3000+ USD Project Overview We are seeking an experienced MetaTrader 5 (MT5) / MQL5 developer to design and build a production-ready Expert Advisor intended for live trading with capital at risk . This is not a hobby, experimental, or retail-grade EA. We are only interested in developers with proven experience delivering robust, well-tested MT5 systems . Project Objective Design and implement a high-quality MT5 Expert Advisor

Want to do a strategy on tradingview 30+ USD I have a simple strategy that need coding on tradingview Strategy using high low at seleted time and when breakout to entry buy sell. Everything will be explained on private

High-Precision Expert Advisor Development with 11 Indicator Confluence & MTF Filters 30 - 100 USD The strategy is based on years of manual testing. Detailed requirements including custom indicator settings (VWAP, Kalman RSI, BrkVol etc.) will be provided. I am looking for a high-level MQL5 developer to build a robust Expert Advisor (EA) based on a proven strategy using 11 specific indicators. The system is designed for high-precision entries by filtering market noise and spikes. Key Requirements: •

Ninjatrader strategy to MT4 30+ USD Hey bro, can you help with NT8. On a vps, multiple algos and prop account but the strategies keep getting out of sync, going from true to false for no reason….. mid trade it pops errors.The algo codes are locked… other than that it’s open VPs, NT8 and strategy is open You will notice in the strategies xml that there are standard, then 100k and 50k versions…… Also I did version that are in strategy labeled "Apex"

Seeking Experienced Scalping Coach for Prop Firm Challenges* 80 - 180 USD I'm looking for a proven scalping expert (M1-M5) to help define and apply a successful strategy for prop firm-funded accounts. Must respect prop firm rules (details below). *Requirements:* - No gambling methods, high-frequency trades, hedging, or trades under 2 minutes - Lot size: max 40, ideally <20 - Provide MT4/MT5 trade history (1 week minimum, 1 month preferred) as PDF *Terms:* - Price negotiable, potentially

EA devlopser (devlop EA robot as per my logic ) 30+ USD So the things we need in algorithm of mql5 language EA in mt5 1. Depending on timeframe it can recognise the previous swing high and low 2. Timeframe is 5m,15m,1h,4h 3. It can recognise the basic Market bias that is market is bullish or bearish we can identify using (ema,rsi,basic smc bias,ict bias structure mapping) or use anything to find bias structure 4. EA should have option to change timeframe and change risk

Seeking Expert MT5 Developer for Ultra-Fast Scalping EA 30+ USD require the development of a high-speed, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically detect

Project Title: Copy‑Trading EA – Multi‑Client Lot‑Scaling Solutio 30 - 100 USD Specification Revised Project Description We need a MetaTrader 4/5 Expert Advisor that lets you (the master trader) broadcast every trade to all of your client accounts in real time. The solution must work across the entire country, so it should use a MetaQuotes ID link (or any other method the developer recommends) to identify the master account and allow unlimited clients to subscribe. *Key Requirements* -