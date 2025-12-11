Specification
Hello Great developer
I’m looking for ready-made TradingView strategies that are already built and tested.
If you have strategies available, please send me the script details or a preview of your previous work so I can review them.
What I’m looking for:
-
Pine Script strategies (any version)
-
Backtested or proven performance preferred
-
Any market: Forex, Crypto, Indices, Stocks
-
Any style: scalping, swing, trend-following, indicators combined, etc.
Send me your previous work + backtest screenshot + price.
I’ll review everything and pick the best.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
30
13%
Arbitration
10
0% / 50%
Overdue
8
27%
Loaded
7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
29
21%
Arbitration
20
10% / 50%
Overdue
8
28%
Working
10
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Ninjatrader strategy to MT4 30+ USDHey bro, can you help with NT8. On a vps, multiple algos and prop account but the strategies keep getting out of sync, going from true to false for no reason….. mid trade it pops errors.The algo codes are locked… other than that it’s open VPs, NT8 and strategy is open You will notice in the strategies xml that there are standard, then 100k and 50k versions…… Also I did version that are in strategy labeled "Apex"
Traingview indicator 30+ USDI would like to create an indicator for my strategy on trading view , my strategy involves a liquidity sweep , wick or candle body closure , this needs to happen inside a higher time frame pd array such as a fair value gap that’s atleast 5m + and there needs to be an inversion fair value gap for my entry , I want the fair value gaps on all time frames so I can see them all on the 1 minute chart but i want the fair
Project information
Budget
100+ USD
Deadline
to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders10
Arbitrage count0