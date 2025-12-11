Specification
I am interested to creating a EA based on strategy that i have. In my trading strategy I used RSI and 15 min day trader crusher indicator which are available on trading view.
|BUY ENTRY LOGIC :
|TIMEFRAME 1 MIN
|-
|RSI cross middle line (50) in Down to Up direction. (in between 50-52)
|-
|Candle cross 15 DTC line.
|Both RSI & Candle are need to cross at same time.
|-
|At the time of next candle opening take BUY entry with the stoploss of previous candle LOW+10 pips. ( *NOTE : Maximum stoploss should be 100 Pips).
|-
|Target- 1:3 (Editable 1/2/3/4/5)
|SELL ENTRY LOGIC :
|TIMEFRAME 1 MIN
|-
|RSI cross middle line (50) in UP to Down direction. (in between 50-48)
|-
|Candle cross 15 DTC line.
|Both RSI & Candle are need to cross at same time.
|-
|At the time of next candle opening take SELL entry with the stoploss of previous candle HIGH+10 pips. (*NOTE: Maximum stoploss should be 100 Pips)
|-
|Target- 1:3 (Editable 1/2/3/4/5)
|For more details check attached image
|Risk Controls & Filters: -
|Max Drawdown stop: pause trading if equity drawdown >= configurable percent (default 25%) (+919890154075)
Project information
Budget
30 - 40 USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0