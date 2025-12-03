



Hi,

I’m searching for a developer who already has a high‑performance Gold EA that can beat the results shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please reply with:





- A brief description of how it works (grid, scalping, SMC, etc.)

- Backtest results and the set files you used

- Whether you’re willing to make minor tweaks so I can use it as my own





If the performance looks good, we can discuss adjustments and next steps.





Let me know if you have anything that fits the bill!