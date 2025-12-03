Specification
Hi,
I’m searching for a developer who already has a high‑performance Gold EA that can beat the results shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please reply with:
- A brief description of how it works (grid, scalping, SMC, etc.)
- Backtest results and the set files you used
- Whether you’re willing to make minor tweaks so I can use it as my own
If the performance looks good, we can discuss adjustments and next steps.
Let me know if you have anything that fits the bill!
Project information
Budget
30 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders26
Placed orders26