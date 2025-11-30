Specification
Hi everyone,
I’m looking for a reliable reversal indicator that signals exactly at the close of a candle, with absolutely no future‑data usage or repainting. Because I’ll be putting real money on the line, I need to be 100 % sure the signals are stable before I fund an account, so a demo version for testing is a must.
What I need
- An MT5 indicator that prints a buy or sell arrow on the bar’s close, never recalculates after the fact.
- The signal logic must be based solely on data that would have been available at that moment (no look‑ahead).
- I want the indicator to include a simple, ready‑to‑use strategy so I can see how it would perform in real trading.
- Please provide a time‑limited or account‑restricted demo so I can verify the behavior before committing to payment.
Project information
Budget
30 - 95 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders26
Arbitrage count0