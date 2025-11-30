Hi everyone,

I’m looking for a reliable reversal indicator that signals exactly at the close of a candle, with absolutely no future‑data usage or repainting. Because I’ll be putting real money on the line, I need to be 100 % sure the signals are stable before I fund an account, so a demo version for testing is a must.





What I need





- An MT5 indicator that prints a buy or sell arrow on the bar’s close, never recalculates after the fact.

- The signal logic must be based solely on data that would have been available at that moment (no look‑ahead).

- I want the indicator to include a simple, ready‑to‑use strategy so I can see how it would perform in real trading.

- Please provide a time‑limited or account‑restricted demo so I can verify the behavior before committing to payment.



