Proven NinjaTrader Strategy – Looking for a Skilled Developer

I’m ready to automate a professional, tested, and very simple-to-program NinjaTrader trading strategy that has already shown solid, repeatable results. The logic is straightforward, minimal, and crystal-clear — nothing fancy, nothing experimental. Full details will be shared only with the developer selected for the job.

This isn’t a generic request — it’s a chance to build a clean, reliable system designed for prop-firm trading and multiple funded accounts. Simple rules, executed perfectly. That’s it. 🌍⚡

🔧 Requirements:

Solid experience with NinjaTrader (C#)

Clean, modular, efficient code

Ability to follow clearly defined, simple logic

Bonus: experience with automated trading or prop-firm conditions

💬 Compensation will be reasonable and based on clarity, quality, and speed.

I need someone who gets the job done right — without overthinking or overcomplicating.

📩 Full strategy details are shared only with selected candidates.

If you’re reliable, skilled, and want a project that’s straightforward and practical, DM me.

Let’s build a system that works while we live. 🌙💻✨