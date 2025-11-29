:

Hi, I’m looking for a simple but consistent EA that can trade safely and grow an account steadily. Nothing complicated or dangerous.





Here’s exactly what I need:

✔ EA Requirements

• Must be a one-shot trading system

(no grid, no martingale, no doubling lots, no recovery tricks)

• Should be able to make around 10%–20% monthly with reasonable drawdown

• Should work on $200 accounts and above

• You can choose the pair and timeframe the EA performs best on





✔ What I Need From You

If you want to apply, please be ready to provide:

1. Investor password for a real or demo account

• At least 3 months of trading history using the EA

• I want to log in myself and check the results

2. A demo version of the EA

• So I can test it for about a week on my side

• Time-limited or account-limited demo is fine





Once I confirm everything matches what you showed, I’ll proceed with the final payment.





✔ Final Delivery

I will need:

• The EA file

• Full source code (MQ4 or MQ5)

• Your recommended settings

• Any short instructions on how best to use it





💰 Budget





I can pay up to $500 if the EA is solid and matches what I’m looking for.





❗ Please Don’t Apply If:

• Your EA uses grid or martingale

• You cannot show at least 3 months of history

• You can’t provide a test/demo version