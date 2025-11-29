MQL5 Experts
Specification
:
Hi, I’m looking for a simple but consistent EA that can trade safely and grow an account steadily. Nothing complicated or dangerous.
Here’s exactly what I need:
✔ EA Requirements
• Must be a one-shot trading system
(no grid, no martingale, no doubling lots, no recovery tricks)
• Should be able to make around 10%–20% monthly with reasonable drawdown
• Should work on $200 accounts and above
• You can choose the pair and timeframe the EA performs best on
✔ What I Need From You
If you want to apply, please be ready to provide:
1. Investor password for a real or demo account
• At least 3 months of trading history using the EA
• I want to log in myself and check the results
2. A demo version of the EA
• So I can test it for about a week on my side
• Time-limited or account-limited demo is fine
Once I confirm everything matches what you showed, I’ll proceed with the final payment.
✔ Final Delivery
I will need:
• The EA file
• Full source code (MQ4 or MQ5)
• Your recommended settings
• Any short instructions on how best to use it
💰 Budget
I can pay up to $500 if the EA is solid and matches what I’m looking for.
❗ Please Don’t Apply If:
• Your EA uses grid or martingale
• You cannot show at least 3 months of history
• You can’t provide a test/demo version
