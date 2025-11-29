Request:

I need a non-repainting MT5 indicator for the M5 timeframe that plots clear buy and sell arrows for Weltrade indices (similar to Boom and Crash on Deriv). Signals must be live and generated at the open of the M5 candle: a sell arrow at candle open must indicate a full 5-minute sell without spikes, and a buy arrow at candle open must indicate a full 5-minute buy without spikes.

Note: I already started this project and currently have version 1.1. It displays arrows on the chart, but they are not live — arrows only appear after the candle closes or after I remove and reload the indicator. For example, in my first screenshot there is no sell arrow at a specific vertical white line; after removing and reloading the file (see second screenshot) a sell arrow suddenly appears at that position even though there was no alert or live signal earlier. The indicator should generate live signals at candle open and must NOT repaint. Please contact me only if you can fix or deliver a working indicator and provide a demo build for testing.

Please contact me only if you can build this indicator and provide a demo so I can test how it performs.

AND : Only respond if you can deliver the indicator and provide a demo build for testing.

