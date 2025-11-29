MQL5 Experts
Specification
Hi, Mr the Gorilla I would like to make an order that might help us both but mostly me , I would like to order a robot to help me trade.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
383
52%
Arbitration
19
53% / 16%
Overdue
25
7%
Busy
3
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
546
53%
Arbitration
13
69% / 15%
Overdue
3
1%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
36
53%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
3
8%
Free
6
Rating
Projects
618
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
10
2%
Busy
7
Rating
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
2
33%
Working
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
11
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
12
Rating
Projects
226
60%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
6
3%
Free
Published: 1 code
13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
14
Rating
Projects
284
35%
Arbitration
17
24% / 59%
Overdue
42
15%
Loaded
15
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
16
Rating
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 0%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
17
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
18
Rating
Projects
5
60%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
2
40%
Free
Published: 1 code
19
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USDI need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Expert Advisor 35+ USDHello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USDIf you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details
Project information
Budget
30 - 200 USD
Deadline
from 10 to 20 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0