Les robots de trading sont des logiciels qui utilisent des algorithmes pour exécuter des transactions automatiquement en fonction de critères prédéterminés. Ils peuvent analyser les données du marché à grande vitesse et exécuter des commandes, ce qui permet de profiter des opportunités 24 heures sur 24, 7 jours sur 7. Pour tirer le meilleur parti de l'avantage, le commerçant doit définir la stratégie, définir les critères, surveiller les performances du robot et le mettre à jour régulièrement en fonction des conditions du marché
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
29
21%
Arbitration
20
10% / 50%
Overdue
8
28%
Working
3
Rating
Projects
11
64%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
4
Rating
Projects
626
40%
Arbitration
2
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
Published: 9 codes
5
Rating
Projects
11
0%
Arbitration
5
40% / 60%
Overdue
2
18%
Free
6
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
7
Rating
Projects
74
18%
Arbitration
30
17% / 53%
Overdue
31
42%
Free
8
Rating
Projects
253
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
1%
Free
Published: 2 codes
9
Rating
Projects
16
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
13%
Working
10
Rating
Projects
945
47%
Arbitration
309
58% / 27%
Overdue
125
13%
Free
11
Rating
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
101
41% / 23%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USDI need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Expert Advisor 35+ USDHello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USDIf you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0