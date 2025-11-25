Hi,

I want you to create an EA based off prev high and low strategy by Wondafx (can search trader on youtube).

The EA must have a positive equity curve. Losing streaks are fine. But overall in a year it must be profitable.





Indicator: prev day high and low from Electrified on Tradingview





Strategy

Stop hunt dotted lines: 7am to 10am





Trading time: 9:45am to 10:45am (can trade up to 11:45am)(majority of winning trades happen around 10am)





Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD





Time frame: 15 min





Max 2 trades a day, 1:2 risk reward ratio, and 15 pip stop loss





Criteria to entry: stop hunt above or below dotted red and green lines, three levels of rise and fall and

three candle formation





Trade one candlestick after red news (news at 10am - trade 10:15am)





100 pip max distance for entry (if price goes beyond that point..don't place trade)





EA can stop trading after 4 to 5 winning trades in that month





Identify:

1. Can ea take 10k to 100k risking 5 percent per trade?

2. How many consecutive losses will EA incur?

3. On average, how many trades per week and month?

4. Is the EA profitable?