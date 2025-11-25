Specification
Complete Trading Strategy Summary for XAUUSD (Gold)
I want make a trading EA using MQL5 code
I want to run that in MT5
A. Initial Setup & Order Placement
Symbol: XAUUSD / XAUUSDm / XAUUSDc
On EA Start: Calculate and place two pending orders:
BUY STOP: Price = Ask + 0.125 | Lot Size = 0.01
SELL STOP: Price = Bid - 0.125 | Lot Size = 0.01
Magic Number: The EA will use a unique identifier to manage only its own trades and orders.
B. Core "Hedge & Replace" Logic
If BUY STOP is triggered:
Cancel the pending SELL STOP order.
Place a new SELL STOP at the original price level (Initial Price - 0.125) with the next Fibonacci lot size.
If SELL STOP is triggered:
Cancel the pending BUY STOP order.
Place a new BUY STOP at the original price level (Initial Price + 0.125) with the next Fibonacci lot size.
Fibonacci Lot Sequence: 0.01 -> 0.02 -> 0.03 -> 0.05 -> 0.08 -> 0.13 -> 0.21 -> 0.34 -> 0.55 -> 0.89 -> 1.44 -> 2.33 -> 3.77 -> 6.10 -> 9.87 -> 15.97 -> 25.84 -> 41.81 -> 67.65...
C. Exit Conditions & Risk Management
1. Dynamic Profit Target (Close All & Restart Cycle)
The EA will continuously monitor the total volume of all open positions and the total equity profit.
SMALL POSITIONS (Total Lots >= 0.01 and <= 0.10):
Profit Target: $0.20
Trailing Stop System
SMALL POSITIONS (Total Lots >= 0.01 and <= 0.10):
Trailing Stop activates once profit ≥ $0.20
"If profit drops $0.10 from peak, EA closes all trades"
MEDIUM POSITIONS (Total Lots > 0.10 and <= 0.30):
Profit Target: $3
Trailing Stop System
MEDIUM POSITIONS (Total Lots > 0.10 and <= 0.30):
Trailing Stop activates once profit ≥ $3
"If profit drops $1 from peak, EA closes all trades"
LARGE POSITIONS (Total Lots > 0.30):
Profit Target: $6
Trailing Stop System
LARGE POSITIONS (Total Lots > 0.30):
Trailing Stop activates once profit ≥ $6
"If profit drops $2 from peak, EA closes all trades"
•“If trailing stop is started close all opposite direction trades (meaning close all Los position trades)
Hold profitable trades until trailing stop hit.
Close all and restart from beginning step.”
Action: If the total equity profit reaches or exceeds the target for the current volume bracket, the EA will close all open trades, delete all pending orders, and restart the cycle from the beginning (Step A).
2. Daily Profit Target (Stop Trading for the Day)
The EA will track the net profit gained today.
If the total profit for the day reaches $50.00, the EA will close all trades, delete all orders, and stop trading until the next day.
3. Maximum Drawdown (Stop Trading & Reset)
The EA will monitor the account balance and equity.
If the drawdown reaches 30% of the initial balance ((Balance - Equity) / Balance >= 0.30), it will close all trades, delete all orders, and stop trading (or send an alert, depending on your preference).
4. 19th Level Stop Loss (Emergency Exit & Restart)
The EA will track the progression of the Fibonacci sequence.
If the lot size for a new pending order reaches the 19th level in the sequence (67.65 lots), a hard stop loss will be set for that specific trade.
For a BUY trade, the Stop Loss will be placed at Entry Price - 0.250.
For a SELL trade, the Stop Loss will be placed at Entry Price + 0.250.
If this hard Stop Loss is hit, the EA will close all open trades, delete all pending orders, and restart the cycle from the beginning (Step A).
Points for Your Final Confirmation:
The Fibonacci sequence is correctly listed up to the 19th level.
The profit targets are based on total equity profit and total lot volume of all open trades.
The "restart" logic is the same for the Dynamic Profit Target and the 19th Level SL: close everything and start fresh with 0.01 lot BUY/SELL stops.
The Daily Target and Max Drawdown are more final and will halt trading completely for the day or until manual reset.
Project information
Budget
30 - 50 USD
Deadline
to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders4
Arbitrage count0