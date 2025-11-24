Specification
After losing a lot of money in forex, I decided to look for an Expert Advisor (EA) that is already made. If you have such a working EA, I would be interested in buying it. The price will be determined after testing. Please send me an MT4 or MT5 demo that I can test myself. Thank you for your help and attention.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
298
28%
Arbitration
33
24% / 61%
Overdue
9
3%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
7
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
3
43%
Busy
3
Rating
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
17
12%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
6%
Working
Published: 1 code
6
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
8
Rating
Projects
15
40%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
7%
Free
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
61
21%
Arbitration
11
27% / 55%
Overdue
5
8%
Free
11
Rating
Projects
29
21%
Arbitration
20
10% / 50%
Overdue
8
28%
Working
12
Rating
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
14
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
16
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
Project information
Budget
30 - 100 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders26
Arbitrage count0