Specification
Requirements:
No Repainting: The indicator must provide stable, non-repainting signals.
Clear Entry Signals: It must generate a visual signal (arrow or similar) at the close of the bar, not intrabar or many bars later.
Backtest Ready: Fully functional in MT5 Strategy Tester for historical testing and optimization.
Trial Version: Provide a time-limited, fully functional version (e.g., 7 day trial) for live testing on charts.
Low CPU Load: Must be optimized for real-time performance on live charts without lag.
Project information
Budget
30 - 100 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders26
Arbitrage count0