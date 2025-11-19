MQL5 Experts
Specification
This Expert Advisor uses a dual-timeframe signal architecture to initiate trades based on specific trend and pattern confirmations. Position sizing is calculated using a monetary risk model that applies tiered reductions based on the agreement or disagreement of multiple timeframes. The system decides between instant market execution or a delayed pending order based on a measurement of the signal's volatility upon bar completion. Trade entry is further governed by a controlled scaling-in mechanism that is only permitted after existing positions have achieved a risk-neutral status. Position management utilizes a two-tier profit-taking strategy, involving a partial close and move-to-break-even at the first editable target, followed by a full close at a second editable target. The EA will send nothfications to mobile terminal on activities.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
106
28%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
88
42%
Arbitration
4
0% / 100%
Overdue
3
3%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
10%
Working
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
7
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
50%
Free
8
Rating
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
9
Rating
Projects
842
48%
Arbitration
27
37% / 15%
Overdue
63
7%
Free
10
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
101
41% / 23%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
29
21%
Arbitration
20
10% / 50%
Overdue
8
28%
Working
15
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
16
Rating
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
17
Rating
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
18
Rating
Projects
945
47%
Arbitration
309
58% / 27%
Overdue
125
13%
Free
19
Rating
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
20%
Working
20
Rating
Projects
284
35%
Arbitration
17
24% / 59%
Overdue
42
15%
Loaded
21
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
22
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
6
0% / 33%
Overdue
3
17%
Loaded
23
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USDI need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Expert Advisor 35+ USDHello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USDIf you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders5
Arbitrage count0