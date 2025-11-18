Specification
I need a developer to help me build a TradingView strategy (Pine Script) for me.
The Details:
-
Strategy for NASDAQ (NQ / NAS100)
-
Works on the 5-minute chart
-
Runs on Trading View
-
Sends alerts to TradersPost via webhook
-
Needs to be high-quality, reliable, and well-optimized
-
expects strong performance and wants something that can aim for “a few hundred a day” in the right market conditions
-
Should be suitable for scaling to a 50k prop account
I don’t want unrealistic promises — just a solid, consistent, well-tested strategy with clear entries, SL/TP, filters, and stable behavior.
If you can build this, contact me.
Project information
Budget
200+ USD
Deadline
to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders10
Arbitrage count0