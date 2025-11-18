I need a developer to help me build a TradingView strategy (Pine Script) for me.



The Details:

Strategy for NASDAQ (NQ / NAS100)

Works on the 5-minute chart

Runs on Trading View

Sends alerts to TradersPost via webhook

Needs to be high-quality, reliable, and well-optimized

expects strong performance and wants something that can aim for “a few hundred a day” in the right market conditions

Should be suitable for scaling to a 50k prop account

I don’t want unrealistic promises — just a solid, consistent, well-tested strategy with clear entries, SL/TP, filters, and stable behavior.

If you can build this, contact me.