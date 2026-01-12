XAUUSD (GOLD) – M5 Intraday
XAUUSD (GOLD) – M5 Intraday
Price maintained a short-term bullish structure,
but rejection near highs suggests a possible retracement.
Best approach:
Wait for confirmation
Avoid overtrading
Protect capital
Simple price action view.
Files:
moday.jpg 161 kb
- If selection
- Statements, code blocks, and functions
- OOP (MQL5) and SQL integration: ORM concept
Chawada Krunal Pratapbhai:What should we see in your demo account picture?
XAUUSD (GOLD) – M5 Intraday
Price maintained a short-term bullish structure,
but rejection near highs suggests a possible retracement.
Best approach:
Wait for confirmation
Avoid overtrading
Protect capital
Simple price action view.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register