XAUUSD (GOLD) – M5 Intraday

XAUUSD (GOLD) – M5 Intraday

Price maintained a short-term bullish structure,
but rejection near highs suggests a possible retracement.

Best approach:
Wait for confirmation
Avoid overtrading
Protect capital

Simple price action view.

Chawada Krunal Pratapbhai:
What should we see in your demo account picture?
