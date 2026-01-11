Seeking Suggestions for Free Indicators and Scripts for Traders
Arnold Holm:
Scripts that automate trading processes or simplify tasks
Consider adding Expert Advisors to your list. These are generally the algo's/bots that handle automated trading in MT5.
Regarding prop firm usage, be careful. Most prop firms have rules that prohibit sharing strategies with others. The "prop" stands for proprietary.
Hi everyone,
I'm currently exploring the development of free indicators and scripts that could be beneficial for traders, particularly those entering the world of prop firm trading. As I enjoy experimenting and creating tools for the community, I would love to hear your suggestions on what to focus on next.
If there are specific indicators or scripts you think would be valuable, or if you’ve encountered challenges in your trading that a new tool could solve, please share your ideas. Here are some areas I'm considering:
Your feedback and suggestions would be incredibly helpful to ensure that whatever I develop next addresses real needs and can truly make a difference.
Looking forward to your thoughts and ideas!