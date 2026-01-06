How To Contact Service Desk?
Your application has been rejected
Sorry, your application has not passed automated checks and has been rejected. You have correctly filled the required data, but the Verified User status could not be granted to you for security and service transparency reasons.
Please do not create a new account for a repeated application. All checks are performed automatically.
We do not provide specific reasons for the rejection. Thank you for understanding.
We’re sorry your application was rejected. Unfortunately, rejection issues can’t be handled via the forum.
Please contact the Service Desk directly - they are the only channel that can review your case.
NOTE: this forum is intended for user discussions, market-related ideas and sharing knowledge on trading strategies, rather than serving as a direct channel for communication requests.
