MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 5120: Improvements and fixes - page 5
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Hi,
BUG Report : Since 5120, I even try 5125 as already reported the Strategy Tester if floating is blank. A workaround is to dock it to the terminal and to set it floating again.
More anoying despite I have plenty of EA working fine, I cannot select EA in the list, only the last I used in Staregy Tester before the upgrade.
Regards,
Try to select Symbol also, also doesn't work.
Hi,
BUG Report : Since 5120, I even try 5125 as already reported the Strategy Tester if floating is blank. A workaround is to dock it to the terminal and to set it floating again.
More anoying despite I have plenty of EA working fine, I cannot select EA in the list, only the last I used in Staregy Tester before the upgrade.
Regards,
Thank you! That has at least somewhat saved my sanity!
I did still have to click the "Single" option on the Overview tab to get the Settings tab to display anything, & then also found the Agents tab blank. I fixed the Agents tab by re-selecting Auto Arrange in the right click menu.
Unfortunately, the Settings tab is still not fully functional - it refuses to let me change either the EA being tested (I need to select a manual pass on the Overview screen to get it to change!), nor the Symbol being traded on. (again, the only way was selecting a previous test on that symbol!)
Combined with the massively reduced multi-chart performance makes it currently unusable for complex multi-chart EA optimisation.
I am about to test single chart EA performance to see if that has been similarly affected. Looks like single chart optimisation is still good. I even added a 10th Agent to the mix, since there seems to be a little extra headroom now, up from my usual 9 for single chart optimisation. That is in stark contrast to the multi-chart performance obliteration for this version.
At least I can test my single chart EA (only on pairs I have previously tested it on), while we all wait for the fix for the major shortcomings of the 5120 release, but I'd like to be able to get back to my multi-chart EA testing at the performance level of the previous MT5 version at least. More than a month for a test that previously took under a week is unusable, given that Windows will force re-enable updates & then force a reboot before such a test is even finished!
Unresolved bugs:
It is no longer possible to collapse the windows and view the data in a compact format. Previously, when I minimized the Toolbox, I could still see Balance, Equity, and Margin in a reduced format — now that's no longer possible. Same issue with the Strategy Tester.
In Visual backtest mode with multi-symbol, the charts for symbols other than the main one are no longer displayed.
Please fix this.
In Visual backtest mode with multi-symbol, the charts for symbols other than the main one are no longer displayed.
It is displayed -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5100: Transition to Git and MQL5 Algo Forge developer hub, dark theme and interface improvements
Alain Verleyen, 2025.06.11 02:44
You can change through the View menu
Hi,
Since the latest MT5 update (version 5.00 build 5120 from June 13, 2025), when using a trade manager EA I can no longer use HOTKEYS on UNDOCKED charts. Note that the hotkeys still works when charts are docked, but they no longer work when charts are undocked. Before this last MT5 update, hotkeys were working on docked an dundocked charts.
I already contacted the author of my EA and it appears to me a problem with metaquotes.
Any chance you can have a look at this?
Thanks
Any idea when this can be fixed. Pretty annoying when you undocked your charts to fit multiple monitors and your hotkeys no longer work!!!
PLEASE FIX THIS ASAP!
Highlight of build 5120 for me has been the major improvement in the task scheduler in the Strategy Tester. At least on a single chart EA optimisation it does now reallocate tasks as needed to agents that have finished their tasks, allowing near full CPU utilisation until all tasks are complete, even on Forward testing periods which previously NEVER reallocated tasks so you were left waiting for a very long time for the final agent to finish sometimes hundreds of tasks alone! 5120 has fixed that on single chart optimisation. Thanks to the dev team for that improvement.
That leaves 2 other issues for me:
1. (MAJOR) Very poor multi-chart EA test performance compared with the previous versions. This seems partly due to a major increase in CPU-RAM bandwidth usage, which then severely cuts down how many agents can be used - by around TWO THIRDS for me! (went from 6 agents to just 2 with the same bandwidth usage!) Even singe tests have dropped to around a third of their previous speeds!
2. The mouse controls (& now required at times, keyboard controls - for tilting the chart [something that was previously easily done with the standard mouse controls]) on the 3D results viewer are very non-intuitive and hard to use compared to the previous versions. Can we at least have an option to use the old control methods as they were far easier & faster to use than those in build 5120, & allowed for completely free orientation of the chart that simply isn't apparently available on build 5120. Failing that, can we have some detailed documentation on the changes & how to best use them on this version?
Unless I missed something, it seems the "Find in Files" command was removed from MetaEditor, context menu, why ?!
Could you please restore it, it's very useful even if not often used. Thank you.
Unless I missed something, it seems the "Find in Files" command was removed from MetaEditor, context menu, why ?!
Could you please restore it, it's very useful even if not often used. Thank you.
It's strange, I still see it. (build 5120)
It's strange, I still see it. (build 5120)
Thanks for checking. I forgot to say my previous screenshot was from 4855.
Here what I see from 5125 (or 5120, it's the same). The difference is I am not connected to storage (my community login is not filled either).