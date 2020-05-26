Lufthansa to receive $9.8 billion

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Lufthansa to receive $9.8 billion

The German government, which will take a 20 percent stake in the airline, said Lufthansa was facing an ‘existential emergency.’


Lufthansa will receive a bailout worth 9 billion euros, or $9.8 billion, to help the airline survive an “existential emergency” caused by the pandemic and a virtual shutdown of passenger air traffic, the German government said Monday.

Berlin will take a 20 percent stake and two seats on Lufthansa’s 20-person supervisory board.

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Low-cost airline Eurowings (owned by Lufthansa) to cut a third of the jobs at headquarters

Eurowings, the low-cost airline owned by Lufthansa, said it would cut a third of the jobs at its headquarters as part of wider efforts to return the German airline group to profitability after a major state bailout.

“We have around 1,000 staff at head office and of those we will reduce 300,” Eurowings Chief Executive Jens Bischof told a briefing in Duesseldorf.

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Lufthansa unit Eurowings to cut a third of head-office staff
Lufthansa unit Eurowings to cut a third of head-office staff
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FILE PHOTO: A logo of Eurowings is pictured at the Cologne-Bonn airport during a strike of cabin crew employees of German airline Germanwings called by German cabin crew union UFO in Cologne, Germany, December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Eurowings, the low-cost airline owned by Lufthansa (), said it would...
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