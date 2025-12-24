CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Sweden Registered Unemployment Rate

Country:
Sweden
SEK, Swedish krona
Source:
Swedish Public Employment Service
Sector:
Labor
Low 6.7% 6.9%
6.8%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
6.7%
6.7%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Sweden's Registered Unemployment Rate is published monthly by the country's labor service. The rate reflects the share of economically active Sweden residents who are currently jobless. The reading is calculated as a percentage of the total working-age population.

Unlike data published by Statistics Sweden, this indicator only includes persons who are officially registered with the country's employment service and who receive unemployment insurance payments. Not only Swedish citizens can be registered as unemployed, but also other persons who have a Swedish residence permit.

Like in all other countries, unemployment data in Sweden is among the most important indicators reflecting the country's economic development. Government departments use this data in taking economic measures and in managing the labor market. Unemployment serves as an indicator of social situation. Appropriate unemployment data is also provided to international organizations, such as the ECB.

Labor market figures are among the most important economic indicators. However, they lag the economic development by a few months, so they confirm a development rather than indicate it. Nevertheless, a decline in the unemployment rate can have a positive impact on the Swedish krona.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden Registered Unemployment Rate" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
6.7%
6.9%
6.8%
Oct 2025
6.8%
6.6%
6.9%
Sep 2025
6.9%
7.0%
7.0%
Aug 2025
7.0%
7.4%
7.1%
Jul 2025
7.1%
7.1%
6.9%
Jun 2025
6.9%
6.7%
6.8%
May 2025
6.8%
6.8%
6.9%
Apr 2025
6.9%
7.1%
7.2%
Feb 2025
7.2%
7.1%
7.2%
Jan 2025
7.2%
7.1%
7.1%
Dec 2024
7.1%
7.0%
6.9%
Nov 2024
6.9%
7.1%
6.9%
Oct 2024
6.9%
6.6%
6.8%
Sep 2024
6.8%
6.7%
6.8%
Aug 2024
6.8%
6.8%
6.8%
Jul 2024
6.8%
6.7%
6.6%
Jun 2024
6.6%
6.6%
6.5%
May 2024
6.5%
6.5%
6.6%
Apr 2024
6.6%
6.6%
6.7%
Mar 2024
6.7%
6.8%
6.8%
Feb 2024
6.8%
7.0%
6.8%
Jan 2024
6.8%
6.6%
6.7%
Dec 2023
6.7%
6.4%
6.5%
Nov 2023
6.5%
6.3%
6.4%
Oct 2023
6.4%
6.3%
6.4%
Sep 2023
6.4%
6.5%
6.4%
Aug 2023
6.4%
6.5%
6.3%
Jul 2023
6.3%
6.2%
6.2%
Jun 2023
6.2%
5.9%
6.1%
May 2023
6.1%
6.2%
6.3%
Apr 2023
6.3%
6.4%
6.4%
Mar 2023
6.4%
6.4%
6.5%
Feb 2023
6.5%
6.4%
6.5%
Jan 2023
6.5%
6.7%
6.6%
Dec 2022
6.6%
6.8%
6.6%
Nov 2022
6.6%
6.4%
6.6%
Oct 2022
6.6%
6.4%
6.6%
Sep 2022
6.6%
6.5%
6.6%
Aug 2022
6.6%
6.8%
6.7%
Jul 2022
6.7%
6.5%
6.6%
Jun 2022
6.6%
6.5%
6.6%
May 2022
6.6%
6.5%
6.8%
Apr 2022
6.8%
6.7%
7.0%
Mar 2022
7.0%
7.0%
7.2%
Feb 2022
7.2%
7.5%
7.3%
Jan 2022
7.3%
7.4%
7.2%
Dec 2021
7.2%
7.4%
7.2%
Nov 2021
7.2%
7.0%
7.3%
Oct 2021
7.3%
7.3%
7.5%
Sep 2021
7.5%
7.4%
7.7%
123
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code