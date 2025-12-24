Economic Calendar
Sweden Registered Unemployment Rate
|Low
|6.7%
|6.9%
|
6.8%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|6.7%
|
6.7%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Sweden's Registered Unemployment Rate is published monthly by the country's labor service. The rate reflects the share of economically active Sweden residents who are currently jobless. The reading is calculated as a percentage of the total working-age population.
Unlike data published by Statistics Sweden, this indicator only includes persons who are officially registered with the country's employment service and who receive unemployment insurance payments. Not only Swedish citizens can be registered as unemployed, but also other persons who have a Swedish residence permit.
Like in all other countries, unemployment data in Sweden is among the most important indicators reflecting the country's economic development. Government departments use this data in taking economic measures and in managing the labor market. Unemployment serves as an indicator of social situation. Appropriate unemployment data is also provided to international organizations, such as the ECB.
Labor market figures are among the most important economic indicators. However, they lag the economic development by a few months, so they confirm a development rather than indicate it. Nevertheless, a decline in the unemployment rate can have a positive impact on the Swedish krona.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden Registered Unemployment Rate" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
