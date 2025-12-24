Sweden's Private Sector Production m/m reflects a change in the total value of goods and services produced by private companies in the production, services and construction sector in the current month compared to the previous month. A seasonally adjusted index value is published by Statistics Sweden on a monthly basis. The indicator has replaced the previously released Business Production Index. The advantage of the new index is that it measures the entire production in the private sector, and not only the final volume of produced goods and services, due to which the index provides early data.

Statistics Sweden collects the relevant data from a monthly survey of private companies with at least 20 employees as well as those having an annual turnover more than 50 million kronor. As some companies may provide responses with a delay, index values for the previous two months can be revised. In addition to the total change general, Statistics Sweden publishes separate data by sector: industry, services and construction. The index does not include financial and insurance services sectors.

Information on production is included in GDP calculation, and it also reflects net turnover from production in the industrial and services sector, as well as the trade margin (revenue from sales of retail goods minus expenses).

Production growth is a favorable factor, reflecting the health of Swedish economy and favorable business environment in the country, so higher than expected readings can be seen as positive for Swedish krona quotes.

