Sweden Non-Financial Corporations Loans y/y

Country:
Sweden
SEK, Swedish krona
Source:
Statistics Sweden (SCB)
Sector:
Money
Low 3.0%
2.5%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
3.0%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Sweden's Non-Financial Corporations Loans y/y reflect a change in the amount of loans issued to Swedish NFCs (Non-Financial Corporations) in the reported month compared to the same period a year ago. The index is released by Statistics Sweden and is available as part of monthly financial market statistics.

Non-Financial Corporations include companies engaged in the production of marketable goods and non-financial services. The indicator reflects all loans issued by the country's monetary and financial institutions to such companies. From 2020 onwards, the statistics also include data on loans from housing credit institutions and AIFs (Alternative Investment Funds).

Data is published by loan size. Loan size enables an indirect estimation of borrower types. For example, large corporations usually request larger loans. The publication is also divided into two parts by loan type:

  • Outstanding overdrafts and revolving loans
  • New and restructured loans excluding overdrafts and revolving loans

The index is used to evaluate potential production; it shows a change in interest rates and reflects consumer mood. The index growth suggests potential inflation growth and a higher activity in the financial and credit sector of the national economy. Therefore, an increase in NFC loans can be seen as positive for the Swedish krona quotes.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden Non-Financial Corporations Loans y/y" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
3.0%
2.5%
Sep 2025
2.5%
2.8%
Aug 2025
2.8%
2.7%
Jul 2025
2.7%
1.7%
Jun 2025
1.7%
2.0%
May 2025
1.9%
1.5%
Apr 2025
1.5%
0.5%
Mar 2025
0.5%
0.1%
Feb 2025
0.1%
-0.5%
Jan 2025
-0.5%
-0.8%
Dec 2024
-0.8%
-1.4%
Nov 2024
-1.4%
-1.6%
Oct 2024
-1.7%
-1.7%
Sep 2024
-2.4%
-3.0%
Aug 2024
-3.0%
-2.5%
Jul 2024
-2.5%
-2.3%
Jun 2024
-2.3%
-1.6%
May 2024
-1.6%
-1.2%
Apr 2024
-1.2%
-1.0%
Mar 2024
-1.0%
-1.4%
Feb 2024
-1.4%
-1.1%
Jan 2024
-1.3%
0.3%
Dec 2023
0.3%
1.4%
Nov 2023
1.4%
2.8%
Oct 2023
2.8%
3.9%
Sep 2023
3.9%
5.1%
Aug 2023
5.1%
7.0%
Jul 2023
7.0%
8.0%
Jun 2023
8.0%
7.8%
May 2023
7.8%
8.8%
Apr 2023
8.9%
10.3%
Mar 2023
10.3%
12.8%
Feb 2023
12.8%
14.8%
Jan 2023
14.8%
13.7%
Dec 2022
13.7%
16.0%
Nov 2022
16.0%
16.4%
Oct 2022
16.4%
16.7%
Sep 2022
16.7%
15.4%
Aug 2022
15.4%
14.5%
Jul 2022
14.5%
14.2%
Jun 2022
14.2%
13.8%
May 2022
13.8%
12.1%
Apr 2022
12.1%
11.1%
Mar 2022
11.1%
8.8%
Feb 2022
8.8%
7.2%
Jan 2022
7.2%
7.1%
Dec 2021
7.1%
4.3%
Nov 2021
4.3%
3.6%
Oct 2021
3.4%
2.4%
Sep 2021
2.4%
1.2%
123
