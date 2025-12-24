Sweden's Non-Financial Corporations Loans y/y reflect a change in the amount of loans issued to Swedish NFCs (Non-Financial Corporations) in the reported month compared to the same period a year ago. The index is released by Statistics Sweden and is available as part of monthly financial market statistics.

Non-Financial Corporations include companies engaged in the production of marketable goods and non-financial services. The indicator reflects all loans issued by the country's monetary and financial institutions to such companies. From 2020 onwards, the statistics also include data on loans from housing credit institutions and AIFs (Alternative Investment Funds).

Data is published by loan size. Loan size enables an indirect estimation of borrower types. For example, large corporations usually request larger loans. The publication is also divided into two parts by loan type:

Outstanding overdrafts and revolving loans

New and restructured loans excluding overdrafts and revolving loans

The index is used to evaluate potential production; it shows a change in interest rates and reflects consumer mood. The index growth suggests potential inflation growth and a higher activity in the financial and credit sector of the national economy. Therefore, an increase in NFC loans can be seen as positive for the Swedish krona quotes.

Last values: