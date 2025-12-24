Economic Calendar
Sweden Non-Financial Corporations Loans y/y
|Low
|3.0%
|
2.5%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|
3.0%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Sweden's Non-Financial Corporations Loans y/y reflect a change in the amount of loans issued to Swedish NFCs (Non-Financial Corporations) in the reported month compared to the same period a year ago. The index is released by Statistics Sweden and is available as part of monthly financial market statistics.
Non-Financial Corporations include companies engaged in the production of marketable goods and non-financial services. The indicator reflects all loans issued by the country's monetary and financial institutions to such companies. From 2020 onwards, the statistics also include data on loans from housing credit institutions and AIFs (Alternative Investment Funds).
Data is published by loan size. Loan size enables an indirect estimation of borrower types. For example, large corporations usually request larger loans. The publication is also divided into two parts by loan type:
- Outstanding overdrafts and revolving loans
- New and restructured loans excluding overdrafts and revolving loans
The index is used to evaluate potential production; it shows a change in interest rates and reflects consumer mood. The index growth suggests potential inflation growth and a higher activity in the financial and credit sector of the national economy. Therefore, an increase in NFC loans can be seen as positive for the Swedish krona quotes.
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden Non-Financial Corporations Loans y/y" macroeconomic indicator.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites