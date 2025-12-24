Sweden's Industrial Production Index y/y reflects a change in the industrial production of private companies in the current month compared to the same month of the previous year. The indicator calculation covers all production sectors, including manufacturing, mining, refining, energy production and others.

Data for index calculation is collected via an online survey of industrial companies with at least 20 employees or a net turnover more than SEK 50 million. To collect data from specific industries, such as production of fertilizers, cement, concrete and abrasive products, minor companies with 10 or more employees are also included in the survey.

The index is calculated relative to the reference period set to 2015. The index benchmark in 2015 is equal to 100.

Industrial Production is an important economic indicator, one of the near-term Swedish economy development indicators. The index is used in GDP calculation. In addition, industrial production statistics for Sweden are included in European monthly Prodcom reports.

Swedish industrial production growth is a favorable factor and it may have a positive impact on Swedish krona rates.

Last values: