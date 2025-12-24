Economic Calendar
Sweden Industrial Production y/y
|Low
|6.1%
|12.8%
|
14.3%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|5.9%
|
6.1%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Sweden's Industrial Production Index y/y reflects a change in the industrial production of private companies in the current month compared to the same month of the previous year. The indicator calculation covers all production sectors, including manufacturing, mining, refining, energy production and others.
Data for index calculation is collected via an online survey of industrial companies with at least 20 employees or a net turnover more than SEK 50 million. To collect data from specific industries, such as production of fertilizers, cement, concrete and abrasive products, minor companies with 10 or more employees are also included in the survey.
The index is calculated relative to the reference period set to 2015. The index benchmark in 2015 is equal to 100.
Industrial Production is an important economic indicator, one of the near-term Swedish economy development indicators. The index is used in GDP calculation. In addition, industrial production statistics for Sweden are included in European monthly Prodcom reports.
Swedish industrial production growth is a favorable factor and it may have a positive impact on Swedish krona rates.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden Industrial Production y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
