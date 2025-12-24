CalendarSections

Spain Trade Balance

Country:
Spain
EUR, Euro
Source:
State Secretariat of Commerce
Sector:
Trade
Low €​-4.693 B €​-5.562 B
€​-6.001 B
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Spanish Trade Balance is a report reflecting the difference between national exports and imports, as well as the movement of capital over a selected period. Economists use the Trade Balance to evaluate the structure of trade flows between countries. This is a macroeconomic indicator which offers information about the economic situation in the country as a whole, allows you to find out all the income the country received from other countries, for example, in the form of imports and exports of goods, services, capital or transfers over a certain period of time.

The Trade Balance structure includes four basic components:

  • Current account balance: this is the most important and frequently used method to find out the current state of the national economy. This includes the import and export of goods and services, rents and transactions.
  • Balance of capital movements: reflects the movement of capital such as subsides from other countries or purchase and sale of non-economic benefits.
  • Economic balance: collects data on loans from other countries, capital investments or deposits from abroad.
  • Errors and omissions: the purpose of this report is to register errors and omissions from previous reports which may arise due to the difficulties in the accurate calculation of national exports and imports.

Two types of trade balance exist depending on the results obtained:

  • Trade surplus: the balance is favorable and has positive results, i.e. export sales exceed imports.
  • Trade deficit: the balance is unfavorable, i.e. the amount of imports is obviously higher than exports in a certain period.

Countries generally do not seek equality between each of these metrics separately, but they usually try to achieve the equilibrium of the trade balance. The impact of the Trade Balance on euro quotes is ambiguous and depends on the context of business cycles and other economic indicators, such as GDP.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Spain Trade Balance" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
€​-4.693 B
€​-5.562 B
€​-6.001 B
Sep 2025
€​-6.001 B
€​-5.782 B
€​-5.984 B
Aug 2025
€​-5.984 B
€​-3.236 B
€​-4.009 B
Jul 2025
€​-4.009 B
€​-3.881 B
€​-3.588 B
Jun 2025
€​-3.588 B
€​-3.991 B
€​-2.543 B
May 2025
€​-2.543 B
€​-3.803 B
€​-3.882 B
Apr 2025
€​-3.882 B
€​-5.630 B
€​-5.482 B
Mar 2025
€​-5.482 B
€​-2.910 B
€​-3.425 B
Feb 2025
€​-3.425 B
€​-4.413 B
€​-4.122 B
Dec 2024
€​-4.122 B
€​-3.324 B
€​-5.131 B
Nov 2024
€​-5.131 B
€​-3.071 B
€​-3.932 B
Oct 2024
€​-3.932 B
€​-3.115 B
€​-3.291 B
Sep 2024
€​-3.291 B
€​-3.115 B
€​-4.763 B
Aug 2024
€​-4.763 B
€​-1.658 B
€​-3.214 B
Jul 2024
€​-3.214 B
€​-2.637 B
€​-0.713 B
Jun 2024
€​-0.713 B
€​-3.081 B
€​-2.349 B
May 2024
€​-2.349 B
€​-3.198 B
€​-4.656 B
Apr 2024
€​-4.656 B
€​-3.354 B
€​-2.026 B
Mar 2024
€​-2.026 B
€​-3.473 B
€​-2.350 B
Feb 2024
€​-2.350 B
€​-4.465 B
€​-3.729 B
Jan 2024
€​-3.729 B
€​-3.402 B
Dec 2023
€​-3.402 B
€​-3.428 B
€​-2.426 B
Nov 2023
€​-2.426 B
€​-4.630 B
€​-5.136 B
Oct 2023
€​-5.136 B
€​-3.779 B
€​-3.838 B
Sep 2023
€​-3.838 B
€​-4.092 B
€​-4.435 B
Aug 2023
€​-4.435 B
€​-5.914 B
€​-4.903 B
Jul 2023
€​-4.903 B
€​-4.807 B
€​-2.355 B
Jun 2023
€​-2.355 B
€​-4.309 B
€​-3.111 B
May 2023
€​-3.111 B
€​-6.988 B
€​-4.375 B
Apr 2023
€​-4.375 B
€​2.012 B
€​-0.158 B
Mar 2023
€​-0.158 B
€​-0.723 B
€​-2.465 B
Feb 2023
€​-2.465 B
€​-4.244 B
€​-3.956 B
Jan 2023
€​-3.956 B
€​-4.798 B
€​-4.509 B
Dec 2022
€​-4.509 B
€​-5.460 B
€​-3.313 B
Nov 2022
€​-3.313 B
€​-8.449 B
€​-6.853 B
Oct 2022
€​-6.853 B
€​-6.972 B
€​-6.976 B
Sep 2022
€​-6.976 B
€​-7.557 B
€​-7.937 B
Aug 2022
€​-7.937 B
€​-7.681 B
€​-6.561 B
Jul 2022
€​-6.561 B
€​-6.160 B
€​-5.394 B
Jun 2022
€​-5.394 B
€​-4.236 B
€​-4.759 B
May 2022
€​-4.759 B
€​-4.701 B
€​-6.394 B
Apr 2022
€​-6.394 B
€​-4.098 B
€​-4.642 B
Mar 2022
€​-4.642 B
€​-5.145 B
€​-4.252 B
Feb 2022
€​-4.252 B
€​-5.849 B
€​-6.123 B
Jan 2022
€​-6.123 B
€​-4.973 B
€​-5.342 B
Dec 2021
€​-5.342 B
€​-3.913 B
€​-4.207 B
Nov 2021
€​-4.207 B
€​-1.536 B
€​-3.361 B
Oct 2021
€​-3.361 B
€​-0.791 B
€​-2.396 B
Sep 2021
€​-2.396 B
€​-2.309 B
€​-3.877 B
Aug 2021
€​-3.877 B
€​-1.896 B
€​-1.597 B
