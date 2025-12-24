CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

South Africa Unemployment Rate

Country:
South Africa
ZAR, South African rand
Source:
Statistics South Africa
Sector:
Labor
Low 33.2% 31.8%
32.1%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
33.1%
33.2%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

South African Unemployment Rate reflects the rate of currently unemployed residents to the total civilian labor force.

Statistics South Africa quarterly conducts the Labour Force Survey involving about 30,000 households. The sample is based on 2001 census data.

The unemployed are defined as persons from 15 to 74 years of age who:

  • were not employed in the referenced week; and
  • actively looked for a job or tried to start a business in the four weeks preceding the report, and
  • were ready to start work in the reference week; or
  • had not actively looked for a job in the previous four weeks but had a job to start in future.

Based on the survey results, Statistics South Africa publishes a complete report with the unemployment metrics split by ethnic, gender and age groups.

The unemployment rate is important both from the social and economic point of view. The growth of unemployment leads to a decrease in the incomes of individuals and therefore to a decrease in consumer activity. In addition, this increases the pressure on the state budget and reduces tax revenues. Therefore, higher than forecast readings are seen as negative for the South African economy and for rand quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "South Africa Unemployment Rate" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
3 Q 2025
33.2%
31.8%
32.1%
2 Q 2025
33.2%
35.1%
32.9%
1 Q 2025
32.9%
30.9%
31.9%
4 Q 2024
31.9%
31.5%
32.1%
3 Q 2024
32.1%
33.5%
2 Q 2024
33.5%
32.9%
1 Q 2024
32.9%
32.3%
32.1%
4 Q 2023
32.1%
32.5%
31.9%
3 Q 2023
31.9%
33.1%
32.6%
2 Q 2023
32.6%
33.2%
32.9%
1 Q 2023
32.9%
33.2%
32.7%
4 Q 2022
32.7%
34.5%
32.9%
3 Q 2022
32.9%
35.3%
33.9%
2 Q 2022
33.9%
35.7%
34.5%
1 Q 2022
34.5%
35.5%
35.3%
4 Q 2021
35.3%
31.1%
34.9%
3 Q 2021
34.9%
30.5%
34.4%
2 Q 2021
34.4%
32.5%
32.6%
1 Q 2021
32.6%
30.2%
32.5%
4 Q 2020
32.5%
27.2%
30.8%
3 Q 2020
30.8%
24.6%
23.3%
2 Q 2020
23.3%
30.3%
30.1%
1 Q 2020
30.1%
28.8%
29.1%
4 Q 2019
29.1%
29.1%
29.1%
3 Q 2019
29.1%
29.0%
2 Q 2019
29.0%
27.6%
1 Q 2019
27.6%
27.1%
4 Q 2018
27.1%
27.5%
3 Q 2018
27.5%
27.2%
2 Q 2018
27.2%
26.7%
1 Q 2018
26.7%
26.7%
4 Q 2017
26.7%
27.7%
3 Q 2017
27.7%
27.7%
2 Q 2017
27.7%
27.7%
1 Q 2017
27.7%
26.5%
4 Q 2016
26.5%
27.1%
3 Q 2016
27.1%
26.6%
2 Q 2016
26.6%
26.7%
1 Q 2016
26.7%
24.5%
4 Q 2015
24.5%
25.5%
3 Q 2015
25.5%
25.0%
2 Q 2015
25.0%
26.4%
1 Q 2015
26.4%
24.3%
4 Q 2014
24.3%
25.4%
3 Q 2014
25.4%
25.5%
2 Q 2014
25.5%
25.2%
1 Q 2014
25.2%
24.1%
4 Q 2013
24.1%
24.7%
3 Q 2013
24.7%
25.6%
2 Q 2013
25.6%
25.3%
12
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code