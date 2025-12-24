Unemployment values reflect the number of unemployed South African citizens in the reported quarter. Data for the indicator calculation is collected during the quarterly Labour Force Survey of households by Statistics South Africa.

The unemployed are defined as persons from 15 to 74 years of age who:

were not employed in the referenced week; and

actively looked for a job or tried to start a business in the four weeks preceding the report, and

were ready to start work in the reference week; or

had not actively looked for a job in the previous four weeks but had a job to start in future.

Based on the survey results, Statistics South Africa publishes a complete report with the unemployment metrics split by ethnic, gender and age groups. In addition to the nationwide index change, separate data are published for provinces.

Unemployment is important both from the social and economic point of view. The growth of unemployment leads to a decrease in the incomes of individuals and therefore to a decrease in consumer activity. In addition, this increases the pressure on the state budget and reduces tax revenues. Therefore, higher than expected readings are seen as negative for the South African economy and for rand quotes.

