South Africa Total New Vehicle Sales m/m

Country:
South Africa
ZAR, South African rand
Source:
National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA)
Sector:
Business
Low -1.9%
2.3%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
-1.9%
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Total New Vehicle Sales m/m measure a change in the number of vehicles sold by South African retailers in the reported month compared to the previous month.

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) publish monthly sales data broken down by vehicle types: cars, small and medium commercial vehicles, heavy trucks and buses. The statistics includes domestic sales and exports. The latter accounts for a larger part in total sales. In addition, the report contains forecast values for the next year. The automotive industry makes a significant contribution to the country's GDP and employment, so the indicator reflects the state of the economy. The indicator growth demonstrates consumption growth and a favorable economic situation in the country. The index growth can have a positive effect on ZAR quotes.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "South Africa Total New Vehicle Sales m/m" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
-1.9%
2.3%
Oct 2025
2.3%
5.6%
Sep 2025
5.6%
0.8%
Aug 2025
0.8%
8.8%
Jul 2025
8.8%
4.6%
Jun 2025
4.6%
6.9%
May 2025
6.9%
-14.3%
Apr 2025
-14.3%
3.2%
Mar 2025
3.2%
2.1%
Feb 2025
2.1%
12.9%
Jan 2025
12.9%
-15.0%
Dec 2024
-15.0%
1.2%
Nov 2024
1.2%
8.9%
Oct 2024
8.9%
0.9%
Sep 2024
0.9%
-1.7%
Aug 2024
-1.7%
10.9%
Jul 2024
10.9%
8.0%
Jun 2024
8.0%
-2.5%
May 2024
-2.5%
-13.3%
Apr 2024
-13.3%
-1.1%
Mar 2024
-1.1%
6.0%
Feb 2024
6.0%
3.4%
Jan 2024
3.4%
-10.1%
Dec 2023
-10.1%
-4.8%
Nov 2023
-4.8%
-1.2%
Oct 2023
-1.2%
0.6%
Sep 2023
0.6%
4.8%
Aug 2023
4.8%
-7.3%
Jul 2023
-7.3%
8.3%
Jun 2023
8.3%
15.6%
May 2023
15.6%
-25.8%
Apr 2023
-25.8%
11.0%
Mar 2023
11.0%
2.9%
Feb 2023
2.9%
4.3%
Jan 2023
4.3%
-15.9%
Dec 2022
-15.9%
7.5%
Nov 2022
7.5%
-4.2%
Oct 2022
-4.2%
0.9%
Sep 2022
0.9%
9.6%
Aug 2022
9.6%
6.2%
Jul 2022
6.2%
5.0%
Jun 2022
5.0%
5.4%
May 2022
5.4%
-26.5%
Apr 2022
-26.5%
14.7%
Mar 2022
14.7%
7.0%
Feb 2022
7.0%
15.1%
Jan 2022
15.1%
-13.6%
Dec 2021
-13.6%
1.3%
Nov 2021
1.3%
-4.9%
Oct 2021
-4.9%
4.0%
12
