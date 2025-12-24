Economic Calendar
South Africa Total New Vehicle Sales m/m
|Low
|-1.9%
|
2.3%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|
-1.9%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Total New Vehicle Sales m/m measure a change in the number of vehicles sold by South African retailers in the reported month compared to the previous month.
The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) publish monthly sales data broken down by vehicle types: cars, small and medium commercial vehicles, heavy trucks and buses. The statistics includes domestic sales and exports. The latter accounts for a larger part in total sales. In addition, the report contains forecast values for the next year. The automotive industry makes a significant contribution to the country's GDP and employment, so the indicator reflects the state of the economy. The indicator growth demonstrates consumption growth and a favorable economic situation in the country. The index growth can have a positive effect on ZAR quotes.
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "South Africa Total New Vehicle Sales m/m" macroeconomic indicator.
