South Africa Total New Vehicle Sales

Country:
South Africa
ZAR, South African rand
Source:
National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA)
Sector:
Business
Low 54.896 K
55.973 K
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
54.896 K
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Total New Vehicle Sales measure the number of vehicles sold by South African retailers in the reported month.

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) publish monthly sales data broken down by vehicle types: cars, small and medium commercial vehicles, heavy trucks and buses. The statistics includes domestic sales and exports. The latter accounts for a larger part in total sales. In addition, the report contains forecast values for the next year.

The automotive industry makes a significant contribution to the country's GDP and employment, so the indicator reflects the state of the economy. The indicator growth demonstrates consumption growth and a favorable economic situation in the country. Therefore, higher than expected readings can affect the South African rand quotes positively.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "South Africa Total New Vehicle Sales" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
54.896 K
55.973 K
Oct 2025
55.956 K
54.686 K
Sep 2025
54.700 K
51.775 K
Aug 2025
51.880 K
51.489 K
Jul 2025
51.383 K
47.210 K
Jun 2025
47.294 K
45.206 K
May 2025
45.308 K
42.379 K
Apr 2025
42.401 K
49.460 K
Mar 2025
49.493 K
47.943 K
Feb 2025
47.978 K
46.990 K
Jan 2025
46.398 K
41.092 K
Dec 2024
41.273 K
48.557 K
Nov 2024
48.585 K
47.990 K
Oct 2024
47.924 K
43.995 K
Sep 2024
44.081 K
43.681 K
Aug 2024
43.588 K
44.325 K
Jul 2024
44.229 K
39.873 K
Jun 2024
40.072 K
37.120 K
May 2024
37.105 K
38.062 K
Apr 2024
38.172 K
44.008 K
Mar 2024
44.237 K
44.732 K
Feb 2024
44.749 K
42.215 K
Jan 2024
41.636 K
40.268 K
Dec 2023
40.329 K
44.877 K
Nov 2023
43.281 K
45.460 K
Oct 2023
45.445 K
45.997 K
Sep 2023
46.021 K
45.727 K
Aug 2023
45.679 K
43.575 K
Jul 2023
43.389 K
46.800 K
Jun 2023
46.810 K
43.205 K
May 2023
43.060 K
37.238 K
Apr 2023
37.107 K
49.993 K
Mar 2023
50.157 K
45.198 K
Feb 2023
45.352 K
44.082 K
Jan 2023
43.509 K
41.723 K
Dec 2022
41.783 K
49.698 K
Nov 2022
49.413 K
45.981 K
Oct 2022
45.966 K
47.984 K
Sep 2022
47.786 K
47.346 K
Aug 2022
47.420 K
43.264 K
Jul 2022
43.593 K
41.052 K
Jun 2022
41.019 K
39.063 K
May 2022
39.177 K
37.168 K
Apr 2022
37.107 K
50.465 K
Mar 2022
50.607 K
44.128 K
Feb 2022
44.229 K
41.330 K
Jan 2022
41.382 K
35.944 K
Dec 2021
35.948 K
41.630 K
Nov 2021
41.588 K
41.041 K
Oct 2021
41.035 K
43.146 K
123
